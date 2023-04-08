DOJ opens investigation into leaks of apparent classified US military documents





CN—

The Justice Department has opened an investigation into leaks of a treasure trove of apparent US intelligence documents that have been posted on social media in recent weeks.

The investigation comes as new documents surfaced on Friday covering everything from US support for Ukraine to information on key US allies like Israel, expanding the fallout from an already alarming leak. The Pentagon said Thursday it was looking into the matter after apparently classified documents about the war in Ukraine were posted on social media.

Additional leaked documents that surfaced on Friday appeared to contain classified information on topics ranging from the Wagner mercenary group’s operations in Africa and Israel’s pathways to providing lethal aid to Ukraine, to intelligence on ties of the United Arab Emirates with Russia and South Korean concerns over the supply of ammunition. in the United States for use in Ukraine.

It is unclear who is behind the leaks and where exactly they are coming from.

The Department of Defense is actively reviewing the matter and has formally referred the Justice Department for investigation, Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said Friday.

A Justice Department spokesperson told CNN the department is in contact with the Department of Defense about the matter and has opened an investigation, declining to comment further.

Some documents refer to classified CIA information. A CIA spokesperson told CNN on Friday: We are aware of the social media posts and are investigating the allegations.

Images of some of the documents that include Russian casualty estimates and a list of Western weapons systems available to Ukraine were posted on social media platform Discord in early March, according to screenshots of the posts reviewed by CNN.

This shit had been sitting on a Minecraft Discord server for a month and no one noticed it, Aric Toler, a researcher at investigative outlet Bellingcat who tracked the timeline of the released documents, told CNN. Minecraft is a popular video game.

It was only this week that the leaked documents started to get more attention after someone posted part of the documents on 4chan, a web forum popular with extremists, and then a Russian speaker posted a version. amended from one of the documents on Telegram, Toler said.

US officials believe someone tweaked this document to make the estimated number of Ukrainians killed in the war much higher than it actually is.

The Pentagon said Thursday it was aware of the social media posts and was investigating the matter.

On Friday on Discord, speculation and paranoia were rampant, with some users wondering if they might get in trouble for reposting the documents now that the US government is investigating the case. A user who posted photos of the documents on March 1 appears to have deleted their Twitter and Discord accounts.

The fact that tampered unedited and edited versions of some files are available online makes me skeptical that this is a professional Russian intelligence operation, Thomas Rid, an intelligence operations expert, told CNN. information supported by the state.

Historically, if an intelligence agency has access to classified material from an adversary and decides to tamper with some of the material, it generally does not release both versions of those documents to the public, said Rid, who is a professor at Johns Hopkins. Universities School of Advanced International Studies. .

It only makes it easier to find the facts and therefore defeats the purpose, Rid said.

There are concerns, however, that the leaked documents could have an impact in the real world.

If real, the leakage of these documents can cause significant damage to the Ukrainian counter-offensive, because this information effectively provides Russia with detailed information on the Ukrainian order of battle on the capabilities of the brigades that would be involved in the upcoming counteroffensive, said Dmitry Alperovitch, a Russian analyst who is an executive. president of Silverado Policy Accelerator.

This headline and story were updated with additional developments on Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/07/politics/pentagon-leaked-ukraine-documents/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related