Today’s 2023 Masters TV Broadcast Times, Latest Odds & How to Watch





Telegraph Sport’s Pre-Tournament PredictionWinner

James Corrigan: Rory McIlroy also found his favorite driver and putter. He was in good shape in match play two weeks ago and the last few years at Augusta saw him cross the Private Rubicon.

Daniel Zeqiri: Like Justin ThomasMcIlroy, Thomas has a high-flying ball flight and spectacular approach play to make for Augusta, but he has yet to win. T12-4-T8’s Masters form over the past three years has been promising and his USPGA Championship win at Southern Hills last May showed he can win in dangerous weather. You can do it with a warmer putter.

Frankie Christou: Rory McIlroy We’ve been waiting almost nine years for this to happen, but this year is probably McIlroy’s strongest chance to complete a career grand slam. He will enter Augusta with fond memories after finishing second to Scheffler with a final round 64. If he had more luck with his putter, he would have won The Open in July. He has something to prove at the Masters.

Tom Cary: Rory McIlroy is full of superpowers since he always raced for Augusta National and is now the team PGA Tour’s totemic leader on LIV row. Could that confrontation be the trigger for McIlroy to finally break his Masters duck?

dark horse

James Corrigan: The amazing ball striker who knocked out McIlroy in the Cameron YoungMatch Play semifinal. Recorded six runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour. You have an expert duck crushing talent with flashy style.

Daniel Zeqiri: Max Homa finished outside the top 20 once in six stroke-play starts this year, and finishing fifth on the PGA Tour in strokes earned on approach shots suggests he has the iron play demanded at Augusta. He has yet to break through on the biggest stage, but he has an easygoing personality that handles it.

Frankie Christou: Gordon Sargent, 19, became the first amateur in 20 years to receive a special invitation. The green jacket must have caught his attention since it’s not known for pulling out red carpets for anyone. He is ranked No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and has driven farther than Justin Thomas and Max Homar in practice rounds. Sargent may look like a boy, but he has the game to rival the best in the world.

Tom Cary: Tyrrell Hatton I remember being in the mixed zone last year after a furious Hatton signed for the final round 80. He told us that Augusta was an unfair test and that he was glad it was over because he wasn’t doing well here. This time around we can see he’s having a great year and we have to compliment his progress. If he can control his murmur, he has a game to play.

Big names to miss the cut

James Corrigan: Phil Mickelson won the USPGA two years ago, but the 52-year-old is starting to look his age. He hasn’t played well on the LIV circuit and will be in the spotlight this week.

Daniel Zeqiri: The Matt FitzpatrickUS Open champion is struggling with a neck injury and, despite lengthening his tee shot, rain-soaked Augusta isn’t his ideal spot.

Frankie Christou: Cameron Smith There are definitely LIV golfers moving up the leaderboard, but I don’t think they’ll be the current Champion Golfer of the Year. He rose to No. 2 in the world last year but ignited it when he moved to the Saudi-backed circuit. In their last two races, Smith finished 26th and 29th. So obviously struggling for form and motivation.

Tom Cary: Tiger Woods If anyone can complete four competitive rounds in Augusta on one leg, it’s Woods. He has already done it with his 2019 win. Tiger passed the cut last year, but the course is longer than ever and the cold weather won’t see him repeat the trick.

Disappointing Masters…

James Corrigan: A new tee from 35 yards behind the 13th threatens to change the character of one of the riskiest and most rewarding holes in the game. Expect less thrills (Eagle) and fewer spills (Double Bogey).

Daniel Zeqiri: Jon Rahm makes the game look ridiculous, but it feels as if the Spaniards have run out of steam after taking their golden form at the end of the year. Scheffler and McIlroy appear to be clocking in, and Rahm may have to wait for the first green jacket.

Frankie Christou: Listen to me English players. With the exception of Danny Willett and Nick Faldo, the venue as a whole has given heartbreak to any other Brit lucky enough to swing a club around Augusta. From Justin Rose’s runner-up finishes in 2015 and 2017 to Lee Westwood’s final round struggles in 2010, most of England’s top players have been pretty much male. . I hope it rains.

Tom Cary: LIV players There are 18 players on the field under contract with LIV, many of them previous winners (Schwartzel, Mickelson, Garcia, Watson, Reed, DJ, etc.), so there are definitely numbers and staff to do well. But it feels like it’s scripted. Cam Smith, who looked so good until the end of last year, is also out of form.

what i would like to see

James Corrigan: McIlroy vs LIV We had a taster at the Desert Classic in January. Here McIlroy defeated Patrick Reed in a glorious battle. Imagine Lori and the Rebels on this sacred stage.

Daniel Zeqiri: Tiger Woods making the cut. The day dawns that you’ll never see Woods again in Augusta will be a sobering day, so savor every round.

Frankie Christou: Max Horma in a Green Jacket Six-time PGA Tour winner Max Horma has become a household name over the past year. His talent speaks for itself, but he is one of golf’s nicest guys. He is hilarious and constantly laughing on social media. It’s really hard to hate him. I love seeing him take the next step in his career and win majors. Hope this weekend.

What I’d like to see: The popular Englishman, contested by Tommy Fleetwood, is still looking for his first win on American soil. This will be the place to break his duck. I’d love to see it. It tends to go well here. Fleetwood finished in the top 20 three times in six attempts. play nice

What are the prizes?

The prize money for the Masters is $15 million. The winner will receive a cash prize of $2.7 million ($2.37 million), runner-up $1.62 million, third place $1.02 million, and top 50 to $37,800.

This makes the Masters one of the most lucrative golf tournaments in the world, but the amount on offer pales in comparison to LIV Golf’s vast wealth.

Last year’s LIV Series runner-up, Dustin Johnson, took home more than $28 million in prize money alone. According to reports, Johnson’s sign-on fee to join LIV was well over $100 million.

How can players participate in The Masters?

Technically, players are invited to participate in the Masters. Unlike the US Open or Open Championship, there is no ‘open’ qualifying process.

All in all, there are 19 ways to check if an envelope from Augusta is going through your mailbox. The simplest way is to be in the top 50 of the world rankings on January 1st.

All former Masters Champions can play if they choose to accept an invitation, as well as players who finished in the top 12 at the previous year’s renewal.

Any player who won a major or fully sanctioned PGA Tour event in the previous season will also reserve their spot at Augusta. Justin Rose, who won at Pebble Beach in February, is one of those players who did just that. Another player is Chris Kirk, who won the Honda Classic at the PGA National.

The same goes for players who finished in the top 4 in the previous season’s Major.

Players who finished in the world’s top 50 the week prior to the Masters and did not qualify by any other criteria are also exempt.

The rest of the field is made up of the winners of the amateur game’s most outstanding events. The Masters is a smaller event than the other three majors, with usually around 90 players attending.

Are LIV golfers at the Masters?

yes. Augusta National has decided not to issue any ban. The 16 eligible LIV Rebels received invitations to the Masters via the December Post.

They include Open Champion Cam Smith, three-time Masters winner Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.

All LIV players attended the traditional Champions Dinner on Tuesday night, with Mickelson keeping a noticeably low profile.

How can I get Masters tickets?

Those who want a golden ticket to attend the Masters must apply for a ticket through the official channels for the following year.

You can apply for practice day tickets, tournament tickets, or both. Applicants will then vote and find out if they are successful in July.

Tournament Day tickets are approximately $112 plus shipping or handling charges. The food and drinks on the course are subsidized and offer surprisingly good value, with big imported beers under $5.

