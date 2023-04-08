China imposes sanctions on US Taiwan envoy, US institutions





BEIJING/TAIPEI, April 7 (Reuters) – China has imposed new sanctions on Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to the United States, barring her and her family members from entering the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, state media reported on Friday. .

Sanctions announced by China’s Taiwan Affairs Office also prohibit investors and Hsiao-linked companies from cooperating with mainland organizations and individuals.

They come after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US President Kevin McCarthy during a stopover in the United States this week.

“Wow, the PRC (People’s Republic of China) just sanctioned me again, for the second time,” Hsiao tweeted in response to the announcement.

China’s Foreign Ministry also announced action against the Hudson Institute and the US Reagan Library and their heads, saying the two institutions provide a platform and facilities for what it calls separatist activities. of Tsai.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry reacted angrily, saying China had no right to ‘get involved’ when it comes to Tsai’s overseas travel and that Beijing was ‘mistaking’ it if it thought that the sanctions would have an effect.

“It not only deepens our people’s antipathy, but exposes the irrational and ridiculous nature of the communist regime,” he said.

China regards Taiwan as its own territory and not as a separate country. The Taiwanese government disputes China’s request.

China’s Foreign Ministry said it immediately banned universities, institutions and other organizations and individuals in China from engaging and cooperating with the Hudson Institute and the Reagan Library and their leaders.

China has also banned leaders from entering the country and has frozen all property they own in China, he added.

The Hudson Institute said in a statement that it was proud to host Tsai and that it stood “firmly with Taiwan and against the CCP,” referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute said it was proud of its decision to host Tsai’s meeting with McCarthy and “will not hesitate to meet President Reagan’s expectation that the library bearing his name be an” intellectual forum. dynamic “”.

Chinese sanctions will have little practical impact because senior Taiwanese officials do not visit China and Chinese courts have no jurisdiction in Taiwan.

China has imposed similar sanctions on the Prospect Foundation, headed by a former Taiwanese foreign minister, and the Council of Asian Liberals and Democrats, a multinational alliance that Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) co-founded in 1993. .

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office accused the institutions of promoting the idea of ​​”Taiwan independence” internationally.

The Prospect Foundation expressed “strong regret” over the decision, saying in a statement that it will “always uphold the spirit of academic independence and the principle of defending Taiwan’s sovereignty.”

The Asian Liberals and Democrats Council said the sanctions were “unfortunate” but it is maintaining its programs and activities to advance democracy, human rights and the rule of law for all in Asia.

Last August, after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, China imposed sanctions including an entry ban on seven Taiwanese officials and lawmakers, including Hsiao, whom it accused of being “irreducible to independence”, prompting condemnation of the democratically governed island.

Others on the August sanctions list include Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu; Wellington Koo, Secretary General of the National Security Council of Taiwan; and DPP politicians.

DPP MK Chao Tien-lin told reporters in parliament that the sanctions against Hsiao were “absurd”.

“It will have no impact on her,” he said.

Reporting by Liz Lee and the Beijing Newsroom and Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Additional reporting by Michael Martina in Washington; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Lincoln Feast, Mark Heinrich, Barbara Lewis and Mark Porter

