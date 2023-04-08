UK government finally unveils post-Brexit check system





The UK government has made long-overdue plans for how checks on food imports will be done.

A draft Border Target Operating Model was developed in conjunction with the Scottish and Welsh Governments. A six-week consultation period is currently open and a final version will be published later this year.

UK exporters to the European Union have been in check since January 2021 after the UK leaves Europe.

The introduction of the key date model will be carried out in stages over a year starting from October this year.

On October 31st, health certification will be introduced for the import of medium-risk animal products, plants, plant-based products, high-risk food and non-animal feed from the EU. Authorities are notified of products at higher risk entering the country, allowing targeted inspections of items of concern.

From the end of January 2024, documentation and risk-based identification and physical examination of medium-risk animal and plant products and high-risk food and non-animal feed in the EU will begin. The EU Declaration of Safety and Security for Imported Goods will come into force on 31 October 2024.

The proposed model aims to avoid delays at the border by reducing physical inspection of many commodities and ensuring controls are in place at required ports. Risk-based models use data and technology to simplify and streamline import trade processes.

The UK government said the system would provide food safe to eat and discourage criminal activity while maintaining a safe supply for consumers.

Biosecurity Secretary Richard Benyon said: It is important that we enforce strong border controls. Invasive diseases could cost our farms and businesses billions of pounds, threaten food safety and erode confidence in UK exports around the world.

Food Standards Agency (FSA) chairwoman Susan Jebb said authorities support introducing risk-based controls on food entering the UK from the EU.

We also welcome consistent import regimes for food and feed, whether coming from the EU or from other countries. It is important that inspectors at ports be able to act on data or other intelligence that suggests there may be a risk. Inspectors need complete and timely information on food and feed coming into the UK so inspections and sampling at the border can be conducted as efficiently and effectively as possible, she said.

A generally positive response As part of the Windsor Framework, new checks and controls will be introduced for Irish goods moving directly from Ireland to the UK.

A spokesperson for the Fresh Produce Consortium said it supports the publication of the long-awaited draft model.

We will work with the UK Government to help responsible businesses in the fresh produce, floriculture and botanical sectors make the most of their expertise to maximize efficiency, food safety and biosecurity.

Lizzie Wilson, president of the National Pig Association, said it was a long overdue but welcome development.

After so many delays, the government must now ensure that the timetable is no longer delayed. The government’s failure to properly check imports into the UK is unacceptable and the lack of checks has clearly left the UK at greater risk of a devastating African Swine Fever outbreak.

Nichola Mallon, Head of Trade at Logistics UK, said businesses will need as much time as possible to prepare for the new trading framework. As always, the devil will be in the details of any new proposal, and it’s important that governments and businesses continue to test the model to make sure it’s fit for purpose.

However, the Cold Chain Federation said these plans were a huge disappointment.

They do not address the real risks facing the post-Brexit food supply chain and will exacerbate shelf shortages and food inflation. When plans to introduce controls starting in July 2022 were canceled, we were promised a radically new approach to how the UK manages its borders, but not this proposal. The underlying issues have not been addressed and businesses do not have enough time to prepare, said Shane Brennan, the group’s CEO.

Overall, exporting products such as meat and dairy from the EU to the UK will be more expensive, slower and more complicated. We should expect many EU-based food exporters to take one look at these offers and decide to stop supplying UK customers.

The Chartered Institute of Environmental Health (CIEH) said there is a need to focus more on sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) testing regimes.

Government officials have said a lot that the regulatory burden is not too onerous for businesses in the new regime, but they have said little about the planned efficiencies and capabilities around SPS checks. Another imbalance in what I’ve read so far is that it focuses too much on reducing the strain on the business and keeping traffic moving, as opposed to talking more about having a better check scheme for the purpose. Smart checks not only keep us safe, but they also help prevent good businesses from being weakened by unscrupulous competitors, said Helen Buckingham, Certified EHP and Regulatory Policy Expert.

