The US economy is still generating jobs at a steady pace; wage pressures are easing





Non-farm payrolls increase by 236,000 in March Unemployment rate falls to 3.5% from 3.6% in February Average hourly earnings increase by 0.3%; up 4.2% year-on-year

WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) – U.S. employers maintained a strong pace of hiring in March, bringing the jobless rate down to 3.5% and signaling the resilience of the labor market that will keep the Federal Reserve on track for raise interest rates again next month.

The closely watched Labor Department jobs report showed on Friday that annual wage gains slowed but remained too high to be consistent with the U.S. central bank’s 2% inflation target. The release capped a week dominated by data, including upward revisions to the state’s weekly unemployment and continuing claims, that had suggested labor market conditions were easing.

Labor market tightness is drawing more people into the job market, with 480,000 entering last month, which could further dampen wage growth. The black unemployment rate fell to an all-time low of 5.0%.

“Rather than an abrupt and shocking end to the Jobs Day of the past two years, the national job market is gradually turning the lights back on and the music off in a generally smooth transition from weekend to weekday that seems , for now, to be largely sustainable and healthy,” said Nick Bunker, head of economic research at the Indeed Hiring Lab.

Non-farm payrolls increased by 236,000 jobs last month, according to the establishment survey. Data for February has been revised up to show 326,000 jobs added instead of the 311,000 previously reported. Job growth averaged 345,000 a month in the first quarter, more than triple the pace needed to keep up with the growing working-age population.

Part of the slowdown in hiring reflects the weakening of unseasonably mild weather in January and February.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the payroll to rise by 239,000. Estimates ranged from 150,000 to 342,000.

The leisure and hospitality industry accounted for the bulk of employment gains, adding 72,000 jobs, most of those positions in restaurants and bars. Employment in the leisure and hospitality sector remains at 368,000 jobs below its pre-pandemic level.

Restaurants and bars have been the main drivers of job growth since the recovery from the pandemic.

Public employment increased by 47,000. Public sector employment is 314,000 jobs below its February 2020 level. There were increases in hirings in professional and business services, as well as in health care, transportation and storage. But the payroll in the manufacturing sector fell for a second straight month. Retailers lost 14,600 jobs, while construction employment fell by 9,000.

While last month’s job gains painted the picture of an economy that continues to grow, the risks are mounting. Credit conditions have tightened following the failure of two regional banks in March, which could complicate access to finance for small businesses and households.

The business climate is at recessionary levels and consumer confidence remains lackluster. Economists expect the labor market to ease significantly from the second quarter as businesses react more to slowing demand caused by rising borrowing costs.

For now, the labor market is not collapsing. Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% in March after rising 0.2% in February. In the 12 months to March, wages rose 4.2% after rising 4.6% in the 12 months to February. Annual wage growth is slowing as last year’s large increases are no longer factored in.

The dollar rose slightly against a basket of currencies, while US Treasury prices rose. The US stock market was closed for the Good Friday holiday.

The average workweek fell 0.1 hour to 34.4 hours, reflecting a decline in the goods-producing industry. The shorter workweek and a drop of 10,700 jobs in temporary help employment probably point to slower job gains.

Fed officials will now await inflation data later this month to assess the impact of their year-long monetary policy tightening campaign.

“There was certainly nothing in today’s report that raises concerns about near-term recession risks,” said Michael Feroli, chief US economist at JPMorgan in New York. “We continue to look for a 25 basis point upside at the May meeting, followed by an extended break. We see risk of another upside in June.”

Financial markets are tilting for the central bank to hike rates another 25 basis points at the May 2-3 policy meeting, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Last month, the U.S. central bank raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, but signaled it was poised to put further rate hikes on hold in a clinching move. eye to tensions in the financial markets. It has raised its policy rate by 475 basis points since last March, moving from a level close to zero to the current range of 4.75% to 5.00%.

Details of the household survey from which the unemployment rate is derived were optimistic. The unemployment rate is back at over 50, after falling 3.6% in February.

The drop in the black unemployment rate was the biggest since September 2021 and pushed it to the lowest level since 1972, when the government started tracking the series. The drop from 5.7% in February was attributable to women.

“This is good news in itself, and also a reassuring signal for the business cycle since black Americans have historically been the last to see their unemployment rate fall during expansions and the first to see it rise during recessions,” said Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank in Dallas.

Household employment increased by 577,000 jobs. Even more encouraging, the labor force participation rate, or the proportion of working-age Americans who have or are looking for a job, climbed to 62.6% from 62.5% in February. Black voter turnout hit its highest level since 2008.

The employment-to-population ratio, considered a measure of an economy’s ability to create jobs, rose to 60.4% from 60.2% the previous month. The share of employed 25-54 year olds reached 80.7%, the highest level since May 2001.

“Time will tell if tighter credit conditions will slow the economy in the months ahead,” said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao

