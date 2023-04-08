UK hopes to imitate Japan with cherry blossom tourism plan | trees and forest





Tourists have traveled to Japan for a long time to see spring’s famous cherry blossoms.

But Britain will soon have its own industry, as more and more trees are growing each year, drawing huge crowds when they are in full bloom.

On this holiday, many people are expected to flock to the cherry blossom viewing spots from home and abroad, as the recent weather conditions have provided a bountiful harvest for the trees. On Thursday, dozens of people flocked to Battersea Park to take pictures under the blooming cherry trees.

The National Trust has committed to planting 4m of flowering trees across England, Wales and Northern Ireland by 2030 as part of its wider tree planting mission. .

Inspired by Japanese hanami festivals with huge flowering trees. Certainly we have experienced many tourists coming to photograph and share the flowers, said Tom Grosvenor, senior project manager for the National Trust in Birmingham.

Japanese snack company Sakuraco recently published a list of the best cherry blossom spots in the UK, including several London parks and the National Trust site, in case customers want to experience cherry blossoms abroad.

The original idea came about during the first lockdown, which coincidentally coincided with the flowering season. Grosvener added that the appetite for flowers is so great that programs celebrating them have become increasingly intense and almost festive.

He leads the Birmingham Flower Program, which planted 600 flowering trees along Bus Route 11 to create a ring of flowers around the city in January, and many have already bloomed.

The project draws on the botanical history of Birmingham, once known as a city surrounded by flowers, surrounded by gardens and orchards in the mid-18th century.

We have provided flower trees to anyone who wants someone who lives within 25 minutes walk of that bus route to be residents, schools, and community groups. Grosvenor said we got a really good response.

People relaxing under cherry blossom trees in St. James Park on April 4, 2023. Photo: Amer Ghazzal/Rex/Shutterstock

We want the tree to bloom every year and people to enjoy it and remember the process behind it.

Birmingham Tree Planting is the latest installment of the Trust Legacy program to plant flowering trees in major UK cities.

London Blossom Garden opened in East London in May 2021 in memory of those who lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic, and flowering trees have also been planted in cities such as Plymouth, Nottingham and Newcastle.

Grosvenor said the trust focused on planting flowering trees in urban areas where people have less access to nature and green spaces.

Since the 1900s, Birmingham has lost about 85 per cent of its orchards, so we want to get some of those flowers back, he said. Not only are they beautiful and fantastic to look at, but they are also really important for the well-being of our environment.

He said these trees are enduringly popular not only because of their photogenic qualities, but also because they represent so many people.

The ephemeral nature of flowers is part of their beauty, Grosvenor said, and should be appreciated as they only exist for a few weeks. But it is also the time to step out of the dark days of winter into spring. It is a symbol of hope and renewal.

5 best places to see cherry blossoms in the UK

Greenwich Park, London: London has many parks full of trees in bloom each spring, but Greenwich, with its views of the River Thames and city skyline, is one of the best.

The Stray, Harrogate: This 200-acre park features gorgeous cherry blossom trees that create the perfect canopy for photos.

Bute Park, Cardiff: Cherry blossoms, gifted from Japan, were planted in the park last year to form a flower path after vandals destroyed more than 50 trees.

Glasgow Green, Glasgow: The 19th-century McLennan Arch makes the perfect backdrop for the cherry blossom trees in the city’s oldest park.

Brockhampton, Herefordshire: This medieval mansion and farm’s orchard come alive with plum blossoms each spring.

