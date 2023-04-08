Five things to know: Republic of Ireland





With less than four months to go before the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off in Australia and New Zealand, the United States Women’s National Team takes to the pitch for two matches against the Republic of Ireland as preparations for summer Down Under enter the final stages. The teams will face off Saturday, April 8 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas (2:30 p.m. ET on TNT, Universo, and Peacock) in a match presented by Truly Hard Seltzer before playing again three days later on April 11 at CITYPARK in St. Louis, Missouri (7:30 p.m. ET on HBO Max, Universo, and Peacock).

Meet USA’s next opponent with five things to know about the Republic of Ireland.

THE IRISH QUALIFY FOR THE FIRST WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

On October 11, 2022, the Republic of Ireland qualified in spectacular fashion for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, a first for the women’s program and only the fourth senior World Cup in Federation history. After finishing second in UEFA Women’s World Cup qualifying Group A behind Sweden, Ireland met rivals Scotland in a World Cup qualifier at Glasgow’s famous Hampden Park. In front of more than 10,000 fans, a very emotional 72nd-minute goal from striker Amber Barrett sent the Girls in Green to Australia and New Zealand.

After losing their first match in Group A of UEFA Women’s World Cup qualifying – a narrow 1-0 loss to Sweden after an own goal, Ireland have gone unbeaten in their last seven group stage matches, including a 1-1 draw against Sweden in Stockholm in Gothenburg to finish second in the group. Irish midfielder Katie McCabe scored in the draw against the Swedes and led all Group A players with seven goals in the group stage while compatriot Denise OSullivan finished second with six goals.

INSIDE THE LIST

Ireland head coach Vera Pauw has called up a 27-man squad for the matches against the United States. The squad, which includes eight players who saw action in Ireland’s decisive game against Scotland, has a mix of youth and veteran experience at international level.

Defender ine OGorman is the most experienced player on the list with 115 caps, followed by compatriot Louise Quinn with 101 caps. OSullivan has 99 caps and will reach the milestone of 100 caps in the first game against the United States. Defender Diane Caldwell also has a wealth of experience with 93 international caps followed by McCabe with 70.

OSullivan, one of the two players of this Irish formation which currently plays in the United States in the National Womens Soccer League, is the formation’s leading scorer with 18 international goals. McCabe also has 18, Quinn has 15 and OGorman has 13.

At the other end of the spectrum, seven Irish players called up for games against the United States have a cap or less, including three uncapped players in goalkeeper Sophie Whitehouse, striker Alannah McEvoy and defender Tara O’Hanlon.

Fifteen of the 27 players on this list play for their football club in England, highlighted by defender Aoife Mannion, who plays for current FA Women’s Super League leaders Manchester United, McCabe, a longtime regular at the Arsenal midfielder, and goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan, who plays for Everton and saved a penalty in the World Cup qualifier against Scotland.

IRELAND WOMEN’S NATIONAL FOOTBALL ROSTER BY POSITION

Goalkeepers (4): Courtney Brosnan (Everton FC, ENG), Grace Moloney (Reading FC, ENG), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion FC, ENG), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes FC, ENG)

Defenders (9): Harriet Scott (Birmingham City FC, ENG), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne FC), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City FC, ENG), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United FC, ENG), Diane Caldwell (Reading FC, ENG) , Claire ORiordan (Celtic FC, SCO), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses, ENG), Tara OHanlon (Peamount United), ine OGorman (Shamrock Rovers)

Midfielders (8): Katie McCabe (Arsenal FC), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City, ENG), Denise OSullivan (North Carolina Courage, USA), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion FC, ENG), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City ). Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa FC, ENG), Ciara Grant (Hearts, SCO), Roma McLaughlin (Fortuna Hjorring, DEN)

Forwards (6): Heather Payne (Florida State University, USA), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Amber Barrett (FFC Potsdam Turbine, GER), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses, ANG), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit, USA) , Alannah McEvoy (Shamrock Rovers)

OSULLIVAN READY TO JOIN THE CENTURY CLUB

A dynamic and dominant force in midfield for club and country, Denise OSullivan is set to earn her 100th cap for Ireland in those games against the United States, a fitting celebration for a player who has had a long and successful club career playing in the United States. OSullivan first joined the NWSL in 2016, where she spent a season and a half with the Houston Dash before joining the North Carolina Courage midway through the 2017 campaign. Playing alongside current USWNT recalls, Lynn Williams and Ashley Hatch, she helped Courage win the 2017 NWSL Shield in her first season with the club. OSullivan has established herself as the midfield mainstay and fan favorite for Courage and helped the club win two more NWSL Shields in 2018 and 2019 as well as back-to-back NWSL Championships in 2018 and 2019. OSullivan has amassed more than 100 games in the NWSL and currently plays alongside American goaltender Casey Murphy and defenseman Emily Fox in North Carolina.

OSullivan is one of three players from this Irish team to play in the United States and one of many to have played American football. Washington Spirit forward Marissa Sheva, who was born in Pennsylvania and played college for Penn State, has a cap for Ireland while forward Heather Payne currently plays college football for Florida State.

Midfielder Megan Connolly is now playing for her soccer club in England after a stellar career at Florida State where she was ACC Midfielder of the Year, ACC Defender of the Year and a member of the USA First Team. Forward Kyra Carusa was born in San Diego and played three seasons at Stanford University, helping the Cardinal win the 2017 NCAA Championship while playing alongside current USWNT call-ups Andi Sullivan, Alana Cook and Tierna Davidson .

SERIES HISTORY: USA vs. REPUBLIC OF IRELAND

Saturday’s match in Austin will be the 14th all-time meeting between the United States and the Republic of Ireland and the first since the teams met on August 3, 2019 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., at the USWNT’s first game after winning the 2019. FIFA Women’s World Cup. Played in front of a crowd of over 37,000 fans at the site of the historic 1999 Women’s World Cup final, the United States edged Ireland 3-0 with goals from Lindsey Horan, Carli Lloyd and Tobin heath.

Ahead of this 2019 Victory Tour match, the Irish and the Americans faced off for the last time in San Diego on January 23, 2016. Lloyd scored a hat trick in this match while Alex Morgan earned his 100th cap and a 17-year-old Mallory Pugh. (now Swanson) scored on his international debut.

Overall, the United States leads the series against the Irish 13-0-0 and has scored five or more goals in seven of the previous 13 encounters. Morgan has scored in his previous three appearances against Ireland, tallying five goals in those matches, including a hat-trick in his first game against the Irish in 2012. Julie Ertz, Horan and Swanson have also scored in previous encounters with Ireland.

GROUP B WAIT FOR THE IRISH

Ireland will be one of eight teams to make their FIFA Women’s World Cup debut this summer, joined by the Philippines, Vietnam, Zambia, Morocco, Haiti, Portugal and Panama in the newly expanded by 32 teams. However, an additional spotlight will be on the Irish, who have been drawn in Group B and will face World Cup co-hosts Australia on the opening day of the tournament. The game against the Matildas on July 20 was originally scheduled to be played at Sydney/Gadigal at the Sydney Football Stadium, but in January it was announced that the game would instead be played at the much larger Stadium Australia in Sydney to meet demand. large number of tickets. .

Ireland then travel to Perth/Boorloo for their second group game, playing Canada on July 26 at Perth Rectangular Stadium before closing out the group stage in Brisbane/Meaanjin on July 31 against Nigeria.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is the first major tournament for Irish women, who have yet to qualify for the Olympics or the UEFA Women’s Championship.

