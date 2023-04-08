According to UK DW 04/07/2023, Russia is gaining ground in Bakhmut.





The UK Ministry of Defense (MOD) said in an intelligence update released on Friday that “Russian forces have gained some momentum in the recent Battle of Bahmut”.

Eastern Ukrainian cities remain at the center of an intense war of attrition as Russian forces attempt to capture strategically important positions.

Ukrainian military officials told Reuters that Kiev forces were still holding out in Bakhmut on Friday. However, Eastern Command’s spokesman Serhiy Cherevaty acknowledged that the Ukrainian forces are facing a “difficult” situation.

MOD’s recent intelligence briefing said Russia had more gains and was “likely now moving into the city center.”

Russian forces have taken control of the west bank of the Bakhmuta River, and Ukraine’s main supply route to the west of the city is “possibly seriously threatened,” the ministry said.

The defense ministry said Russian regular forces, which likely included airborne troops, had fortified the area and Russian artillery was likely used more effectively in the area.

The briefing also noted that there was a “real possibility” that the leadership of a Russian private mercenary company, the Wagner Group and the Russian military commander could have stopped the ongoing feud and improved cooperation.

Yevgeny Progozin of the Wagner Group said on Thursday there was no sign of Ukrainian forces abandoning Bakhmut, although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky raised the possibility of a withdrawal if the defenders risked being encircled by Russian forces.

Inside the trenches and hospitals in Bakhmut

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and upgrade to a web browser that supports HTML5 video.

Here are some other notable developments about Russia’s war in Ukraine on Friday, April 7th.

Kiev rejects Brazil’s proposal to cede Crimea for peace agreement

The Ukrainian government has rejected a peace proposal from Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Brazil’s head of state has proposed that Ukraine give up Crimea as part of a peace deal with Russia.

“There are no legal, political or moral reasons for Ukraine to give up even one centimeter of its territory,” Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ole Nikolenko wrote on Twitter.

“All mediation efforts to restore peace must be based on respect for sovereignty and the full restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity in accordance with the UN Charter,” he said.

Lula said Crimea’s status could be discussed at peace talks. Moscow must end its occupation of other parts of Ukraine, he said.

Russia occupied Crimea in 2014. In September of last year, Russia claimed to have annexed the Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions of southern and eastern Ukraine, but these regions are still partly disputed militarily.

American journalist formally charged with espionage by Russian authorities

Russian investigators have formally charged US journalist Evan Gerskovitch with espionage, state news agency TASS reported.

“He (Gersikovic) categorically denied all charges and stated that he participated in journalistic activities in Russia,” TASS said.

On the same day, Democratic and Republican leaders in the US Senate released a bipartisan statement condemning Russia’s detention of Gersikowitch.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “We strongly condemn the unjust detention of Evan Gersikowicz, a U.S. citizen and journalist for The Wall Street Journal, and we are calling for the release of the internationally renowned and respected independent journalist.” demand,” he said.

China and France pledge to promote peace in Ukraine

China and France said in a joint statement reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency that they support all efforts to restore peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

In a separate statement from Beijing’s Foreign Ministry, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a political solution to end the war in Ukraine. He added that all parties to the dispute should meet “halfway” with each other to create the conditions for reaching an agreement.

In the joint statement, China and France reaffirmed their commitment to promoting nuclear non-proliferation, nuclear disarmament and peaceful use of nuclear energy.

The two countries said they are willing to work together to solve the financial difficulties of developing countries. They emphasized support for a rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization (WTO).

According to the statement, China will attend the Climate Summit in Paris in June, and France will attend the Third Belt and Road Forum hosted by China.

French-based aerospace giant Airbus also announced on French President Emmanuel Macron’s final day in Beijing that it had signed a deal with a Chinese company to sell 50 helicopters.

Macron and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Beijing earlier this week to meet Chinese officials and President Xi Jinping as the war in Ukraine escalated.

Macron said he was “convinced that China is playing an important role in peace-building”, and Xi Jinping said he would work with France and the international community to “refrain from taking actions that further exacerbate the crisis or exacerbate the situation.” control.”

Macron hopes China will bring Russia ‘sane’

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and upgrade to a web browser that supports HTML5 video.

Cyprus Offers Minesweeping Training to Ukraine

Cyprus Defense Minister Michalis Georgallas has provided minesweeping training to Ukraine as part of humanitarian aid.

Georgallas told Cypriot broadcaster Sigma TV: “We will be deploying personnel to handle mine clearing and detection.”

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov is visiting the island and will tour the training grounds.

Cyprus was torn apart in 1974 when Turkish forces invaded the north in response to a coup organized by supporters of a coalition with Greece.

The 180-kilometre (116-mile) dividing line across Cyprus was riddled with minefields over the past decade, until both sides began clearing customs, backed by the United Nations.

Thousands of Crimes Registered in Germany Related to Ukraine War Reports

The German publication Neue Osnabrcker Zeitung reported that since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, about 6,000 war-related crimes in Ukraine have been registered with German authorities.

Figures from the Federal Criminal Police Service (BKA) were cited for crimes including property damage, insults, threats and physical assault.

The newspaper reported that most of the crimes in the first two weeks of the war were against Russian aggression. However, most of the reported crimes over the past few months had “anti-Ukrainian intentions”.

Publications reported that in cases of property damage with graffiti on walls, there were criminal records that included expressions of sympathy for warring parties. Crimes expressing anti-war emotions were also included.

Classified NATO-US Supported Spring Offensive Plan Leak Report

The New York Times reports that secret documents have been leaked to social media detailing US and NATO plans to assist Ukraine in preparation for the spring offensive.

“We are aware of reports of social media posts, [US Defense Department] “We are looking into this matter,” said Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh.

American newspapers reported that the document spread on Twitter and Telegram. They reportedly contain details related to arms deliveries and the strength of certain battalions, along with other sensitive data.

According to the report, one of the documents was at least five weeks old, with the most recent being dated March 1.

NATO allies have pledged to assist Ukraine against a Russian invasion by providing weapons, ammunition and training.

