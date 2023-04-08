US, South Korea and Japan concerned about North Korea’s ‘malicious’ cyber activities





SEOUL, April 7 (Reuters) – The United States, South Korea and Japan expressed deep concern over North Korea’s “malicious” cyber activities to support its weapons programs, in comments published Friday in a joint press release.

Cryptocurrency funds stolen by North Korean hackers have been a key source to fund the sanctions-hit country’s weapons programs, according to officials and experts in the United States and its allies.

A report released by the US Treasury Department on April 6 said players such as North Korea were using decentralized finance (DeFi), a thriving segment of the crypto industry, to transfer and launder their illicit proceeds.

North Korea has denied allegations of hacking or other cyberattacks.

Amid growing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea, South Korea’s nuclear envoy spoke to his American and Japanese counterparts in Seoul this week and condemned the isolated country’s weapons tests.

“We reiterate with concern that DPRK IT personnel abroad continue to use false identities and nationalities” to evade UN sanctions and raise funds for missile programs, the envoys’ joint statement said. using the acronym for the official name of North Korea.

They called on UN member states to comply with UN Security Council resolutions to repatriate North Korean workers.

“We are also deeply concerned about how the DPRK supports these programs by stealing and laundering funds as well as collecting information through malicious cyber activities,” the statement said.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula are at their height.

On Friday, North Korea did not respond to daily contacts via a liaison hotline with South Korea, according to South Korea’s unification ministry which handles inter-Korean affairs.

It’s unclear why North Korea did not respond, but the ministry said it would monitor the situation closely.

US and South Korean forces have been conducting a series of annual spring military exercises since March.

Angered by these exercises, Pyongyang has stepped up its military activities in recent weeks. It unveiled new, smaller nuclear warheads and fired an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking anywhere in the United States.

As these exercises and tests continue, there has been an exchange of harsh rhetoric. On Thursday, North Korea accused Washington and Seoul of pushing tensions to the brink of nuclear war through their military exercises.

Kim Gunn, South Korea’s chief nuclear negotiator, said North Korea’s nuclear ambition was “nothing more than a self-destructing boomerang” shattering its economy.

“North Korea is deceiving its people into believing that nuclear weapons are a magic wand that can solve all their problems,” Kim said when meeting with U.S. and Japanese officials on Friday.

Japan on Friday announced a two-year extension to its trade ban against North Korea, with exemptions on humanitarian grounds.

Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi and Ju-min Park; additional reporting by Kantaro Komiya in Tokyo, editing by Kenneth Maxwell, Mark Heinrich and Jason Neely

