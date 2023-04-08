New Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 2023 Review





verdict

Forget everything about electric motors, turbocharging or battery packs. Huracan Tecnica is an old school supercar festival. On paper, this late update of an aging model doesn’t quite reach the numbers its rivals can, but it doesn’t matter much as its stars have matched the Huracan Tecnica, which may be the best V10 supercar Lamborghini has ever built.

We’ve already had the pleasure of driving the new Huracan Tecnica in continental Europe, but any supercar litmus test is always the challenging and often broken roads of the UK. Before we get into action on the runway, let’s quickly refresh the Tecnicas tech update.

The front bumper and bonnet have been reshaped to convey the aggressive look found on Lamborghini’s new Revuelto. The rear quarter panels and rear deck are completely fresh, the latter having a flat surface and a window showing the V10 engine.

Mechanically, the Tecnica is one of the biggest hits of the previous generation Huracans. There are no new-age hybrid powertrain elements (ones that will inevitably impact replacement after all), but the chassis features state-of-the-art hardware that has been continuously improved over the years. This includes an integrated Vehicle Dynamics Management System (LDVI) that centralizes all active driver assistance, traction, stability, anti-lock braking and active suspension systems into one digital brain. It’s also equipped with an impressive amount of high-end chassis hardware, such as rear-wheel steering and magnetic dampers.

The naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine shares power with the current track-focused Huracan STO and earlier Performante. Peak power is 630bhp at 8,000rpm, trading torque (a relatively restrained 565Nm) for throttle response that can only be achieved without a turbocharger bolted to the end of the exhaust manifold.

Power is sent to the rear wheels via a mechanical limited-slip differential via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and despite having only two drive wheels, it can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds if conditions permit. top speed? That’s 201 miles per hour. You’d be forgiven for thinking you’d heard all of this before, but few cars of any type are as fun to drive on the broken, challenging and narrow British roads. The Tecnica brings the excitement and control that the stellar STO introduced to the Huracans chassis, dialing in a click or two towards on-road compliance.

The 30 section profile tires look thin and vulnerable, but even on rough British roads, the Tecnica flows beautifully, displaying balance and composure without losing agility or excitement.

In Lamborghini’s road-biased Strada mode, everything from the gearshifts to the ride comfort of the magnetic dampers takes on a new level of polish, but only to the point where you can actually engage the chassis without compromising body control. You might think that the chassis is so good it can overshadow the engine, but in reality, nothing is as intoxicating as a V10. The responsiveness is astounding and the crescendoing manner is what all Huracans offer, but on the Tecnica it’s balanced by the ability to make real progress without making too much noise (an underrated feature).

You can’t make a specific combination of engine, gearbox, exhaust, and suspension corrections like you can on rival cars, but you’re well versed in the Strada, Sport, and Corsa driver mods and rarely ask for the ability to mix and match settings. . That’s because this Huracan feels supremely polished as a result of its nearly 10-year lifespan and the constant development it’s undergone.

Tecnica is one of the most enchanting, charismatic and multi-layered supercars you can buy today. Don’t be abandoned by Lamborghinis’ unhinged and outgoing reputation, as the Tecnica exhibits a level of high-quality engineering that’s as impressive as its modern hybrid rivals. If you want a supercar that celebrates mechanical engineering, the Tecnica is it. Buy while you can and enjoy every moment in it.

Model: Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Price: 203,692 Engine: 5.2 liter V10 Petrol Output/Torque: 630 bhp/565 Nm Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, rear-wheel drive 0-62 mph: 3.2 seconds Top Speed: 201 mph Economy: 19.4 mpg CO2: 328 g/km Sales Middle: now

