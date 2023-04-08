New leak of classified documents on social networks alarms the Pentagon





WASHINGTON A new batch of classified documents that appear to detail US national security secrets from Ukraine to the Middle East to China surfaced Friday on social media sites, alarming the Pentagon and adding turmoil to a situation that seemed to have caught the Biden administration off guard.

The scale of the leak, analysts say more than 100 documents could have been obtained, as well as the sensitivity of the documents themselves, could be extremely damaging, US officials said. A senior intelligence official called the leak a nightmare for the Five Eyes, referring to the United States, Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, the so-called Five Eyes nations who widely share information.

The latest documents were found on Twitter and other sites on Friday, a day after senior Biden administration officials said they were investigating a potential leak of classified Ukrainian war plans, include an alarming assessment of capabilities Ukraine’s failing air defenses. A slide, dated February 23, is labeled Secret/NoForn, meaning it was not intended to be shared with foreign countries.

The Justice Department said it had opened an investigation into the leaks and was in communication with the Defense Department, but declined to comment further.

Mick Mulroy, a former senior Pentagon official, said the leak of the classified documents represents a significant security breach that could hamper Ukrainian military planning. As many of them were document images, it appears to have been a deliberate leak by someone who wanted to harm Ukraine, US and NATO efforts, did he declare.

One analyst described what has emerged so far as the tip of the iceberg.

Early Friday, senior national security officials tasked with the initial leak, which was first reported by The New York Times, said a new concern had arisen: Was this information the only intelligence leaked?

Friday afternoon, they had their answer. Even as officials from the Pentagon and national security agencies investigated the source of documents that surfaced on Twitter and Telegram, another surfaced on 4chan, an anonymous and fringe message board. The 4chan document is a map purporting to show the state of war in the town of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, the scene of a fierce battle that lasted for months.

But the leaked documents appear to go far beyond highly classified documents on Ukraine’s war plans. Security analysts who have reviewed the documents falling on social media sites say the growing mine also includes sensitive information slides about China, the Indo-Pacific military theater, the Middle East and terrorism.

The Pentagon said in a statement Thursday that the Department of Defense is reviewing the matter. On Friday, as the revelations widened, ministry officials said they had nothing to add. But privately, officials from several national security agencies acknowledged both a rush to find the source of the leaks and a potential for what one official said could be a steady drop of classified information released to the sites.

Documents about the Ukrainian army appear in the form of photographs of tables of planned arms deliveries, troop and battalion strengths and other plans. Pentagon officials acknowledge that these are legitimate Department of Defense documents, but the copies appear to have been altered in parts of their original format. Modified versions, for example, overstate US estimates of Ukrainian war dead and understate estimates of Russian troops killed.

On Friday, Ukrainian officials and pro-war Russian bloggers suggested the leak was part of a disinformation effort on the other side, timed to influence a possible spring offensive by Ukraine to reclaim territory in the east and south of the country.

A senior Ukrainian official said the leak appeared to be a Russian ploy to discredit a counteroffensive. And Russian bloggers warned against trusting information, which one blogger said could be the work of Western intelligence to mislead our command.

Behind closed doors, chagrined national security officials tried to find the culprit. An official said it was likely the documents did not come from Ukrainian officials because they did not have access to the specific blueprints, which bear the imprint of the Pentagons’ Joint Chiefs of Staff offices. A second official said determining how the documents were leaked would start with identifying the officials who had access to them.

The first installment of documents appears to have been released in early March on Discord, a social media chat platform popular with video gamers, according to Aric Toler, an analyst at Bellingcat, the Dutch investigative site.

In Ukraine, Lt. Col. Yurii Bereza, a Ukrainian National Guard battalion commander whose forces have fought in the east of the country in recent months, shrugged off news of the leak.

He noted that the information war has become so intense that we can no longer determine where the truth is and where the lie is.

We are at this stage of the war where information warfare is sometimes even more important than direct physical confrontations at the front, said Colonel Bereza.

A soldier in his unit, Maksym, had not yet heard the news. We have a lot of our own problems, and with this leak, I have no words, he said angrily.

Outside experts said it was difficult to draw conclusions about who released the information and why.

Kyle Walter, head of research at Logically, a British firm that tracks disinformation, said many prominent voices on Russian Telegram channels were calling the original, apparently unaltered photo showing Russian and Ukrainian victims of a smuggling operation. western influence.

They believe the actual unedited photo where it shows a high number of Russian casualties and a relatively low number of Ukrainian casualties is an attempt to instill bad morale in Russia and Russian forces, Walter said.

Jonathan Teubner, the managing director of FilterLabs AI, which tracks messaging in Russia, said that while pro-Kremlin voices said the leak was a US or Ukrainian disinformation campaign, its lead analyst believed it could be act of a Russian operation intended to sow mistrust between Washington and Kiev.

The doctored photo showing a lower death toll for Russia and a higher number for Ukraine than reported figures has been discussed much more frequently on Western-oriented social media than on Russia-focused platforms, a said Mr. Walter.

Altering stolen documents, including some allegedly leaked by the Ukrainian government, has been a frequent disinformation tactic in Russia, Walter said. But because the Ukrainian government has dismissed these documents as edited or out of context, they generally haven’t had much success, he added.

There are many examples of leaked materials being used in propaganda campaigns and specifically in terms of disinformation, Walter said. But what is happening with these US documents, he added, is unclear at this time.

The war in Ukraine, Walter said, has seen more document leaks than other conflicts, in part because of the role that open-source intelligence and declassified intelligence played in the war.

There has certainly been a slight increase, it’s happening more often, but it’s more indicative of the environment rather than the specific tactics of the war in Ukraine, Walter said.

Natalia Yermak and Glenn Thrush contributed reporting.

