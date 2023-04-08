UK Weather: Easter Sunday could be the warmest day of the year with 18 degrees Celsius | england weather





With extensive sunlight and temperatures as high as 18C, Easter Sunday could be the warmest day in the UK so far.

Forecasters said the time was right for high pressure to move across Britain, with sunny weather expected over the holiday weekend.

At 18C, the country can be warmer than some of the Greek islands, including Santorini, Mykonos, and Crete, all common Easter holiday destinations.

The Met Office warned British people not to underestimate the sun’s intensity.

But rain will sweep the rest of the country on Monday, a public holiday described as a day to do whatever you want indoors after arriving in Northern Ireland on Sunday.

“Saturday will be another good day for the majority,” National Weather Service forecaster Craig Snell told the PA News Agency. However, parts of the east coast of Scotland and northeast England will disappointingly remain gray.

Inland, the sun is shining over much of the UK and outside it will be a relatively reasonable Saturday. It will feel pleasantly warm in terms of sunshine, soaring up to 17C in some areas.

Then, on Easter Sunday, much of England would be fairly reasonable. Perhaps the only place where we will see a change is Northern Ireland, which will become increasingly breezy, cloudy and eventually wet.

Most of the time, however, it’s fairly sunny and temperatures can peak at around 18C, making it pleasantly warm.

That would set a new warmest day for 2023, exceeding the current high of 17.8C as of March 30 in Suffolk’s town of Santon Downham.

Around 2 million British holidaymakers headed overseas over the Easter weekend, according to travel trade body Abta, which calculated the figure.

Snell continued: It was a holiday weekend, so the weather was really good.

People can enjoy the early spring sunshine, although it is not very warm, but still the sun is still strong at the end of summer.

Be careful when going out for a long time as you can easily get sunburned. At this time of year, many people come.

But it won’t last too long. Monday will certainly be a day of change as low pressure begins to dominate the scene. It’s a day when you can do whatever you want indoors with a gushing shower.

