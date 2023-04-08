‘Worst violence in 20 years’: British-Israeli sisters shot in West Bank…





The aftermath of the car crash attack in Tel Aviv. Photo: Getty

Two British-Israeli sisters were shot dead in the West Bank, and a British tourist was injured in a car crash attack in Tel Aviv after ‘the worst violence since the second intifada’.

The mother of two unnamed sisters was also seriously injured in a vehicle attack near a settlement in the Jordan Valley on Friday. She is thought to be in critical condition. Their father was said to have been in another car at the time of the attack.

Separately, an Italian was also killed and five Britons were injured when a vehicle ran into people near a popular seaside park in Tel Aviv.

Israeli journalist Nicolas Rouger explained the car attack to LBC: in an uncontrolled way.

Israeli police gather next to the vehicle used in the crash attack in Tel Aviv. Photo: Getty

“Then it was overturned, and according to the police, the person trying to come out apparently reached for a gun, some sort of weapon, then – an Israeli euphemism ‘neutralized’ – on the scene and several other Tel Aviv city investigators.”

“We are in the worst period of violence in the West Bank and Jerusalem since the second intifada, after the wave of suicide bombings, confrontations and violence that occurred in the early 2000s,” Luger said.

“Since the beginning of the year, the worst year since 2008, 90 Palestinians have been killed. More than 1,000 Palestinians are in administrative detention.”

Israeli police gathered next to the car. Photo: Getty

British Ambassador to Israel Neil Wigan said: “I think with those who have been affected by another horrific terrorist attack in Tel Aviv last night. An Italian tourist has been killed.”

“A British national is also among the injured. We are in contact with the hospital and will provide assistance.”

Meanwhile, according to reports of the West Bank shooting, one of the sisters is 15 years old and the other is in her 20s. Israeli medical staff previously reported that two women in their 20s were killed and a 45-year-old man seriously injured.

According to the mayor, the family lived in Ephrath, a settlement close to Bethlehem.

Oded Revivi said: “I was deeply saddened by the shocking terrorist attack in which the terrorists opened fire on vehicles, including a mother and her two daughters, residents of Ephrat.”

“The two girls were killed and the mother is in (a) critical condition and we all pray for her speedy recovery.”

The Foreign Office said: “We are saddened to hear that two British-Israeli citizens have been killed and a third individual has been seriously injured.

“The UK urges all parties in the region to de-escalate tensions.”

“I am shocked by reports that two British sisters have been killed in a horrific and cowardly attack on the West Bank,” said Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

“My thoughts are with their families and loved ones. More civilian victims in this cycle of violence demonstrate the urgency of diplomatic efforts for de-escalation.”

Violence erupted in Israel after Israeli police raided the sacred Al-Aqsa Mosque and rocket attacks blamed on Hamas, the militant group that has taken control of the Gaza Strip.

Israel also struck targets in Lebanon, from which rockets were fired, severely escalating tensions in the region.

Read More: Benjamin Netanyahu Suspends Judicial Reforms to ‘Prevent Civil War’ After Days of Protests in Israel Over Plans

Israeli forces have set up roadblocks to catch those responsible. Photo: Getty

Experts see unrest on the Israeli-Lebanese border as the worst since the 2006 war with Lebanon’s armed group Hezbollah.

Israel said the airstrikes only hit armed groups in Lebanon.

Two women are said to have opened fire in the car. Israeli authorities blamed the Palestinians for the attack.

The white vehicle appeared to be badly damaged in the attack and police were seen standing around the vehicle on the roadside close to Hamra.

It was filmed near a red driveway and the left side is damaged.

The attack follows violence between Israel and armed groups in Gaza and Lebanon. Photo: Getty

The women were dragged from the car unconscious before they died.

The Israeli military said it was looking for the person responsible and that roadblocks had been set up in the area.

Israeli settlements in the West Bank are considered illegal under international law.

They are often the focus of violence between Israeli settlers and Palestinians when tensions rise. Pro-settlement politicians are taking key positions in government after far-right politicians joined a coalition with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

No group was held accountable for the killings, but a Hamas spokesman said the attack was in retaliation for “Israel’s crimes in the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the West Bank.”

A 30-year-old Italian man was killed in the attack, but at least seven of the injured were said to be British. Israeli rescuers said a 74-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were being treated for minor to moderate injuries.

Police said they shot and killed the driver of the vehicle and identified him as a 45-year-old Israeli Palestinian citizen from the village of Kafr Qassem.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/british-sisters-killed-west-bank-israel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related