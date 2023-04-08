Russia likely behind US military documents leak, US officials say





WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) – Russia or pro-Russian elements are likely behind the leak of several classified U.S. military documents posted on social media that offer a partial month-long look at the war in Ukraine. , three U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday, as the Justice Department separately said it was investigating the leak.

The documents appear to have been altered to reduce the number of casualties suffered by Russian forces, US officials said, adding that their assessments were informal and separate from the investigation into the leak itself.

US officials spoke on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the issue and declined to discuss the documents in detail.

The Kremlin and the Russian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A first batch of documents has circulated on sites such as Twitter and Telegram, dated March 1 and bearing markings indicating that they are classified “Secret” and “Top Secret”.

Later Friday, an additional batch appearing to detail US national security secrets relating to regions such as Ukraine, the Middle East and China surfaced on social media, The New York Times reported.

Reuters was unable to verify the authenticity of the documents.

The US Department of Justice said late Friday that it was in contact with the Department of Defense and had launched an investigation into the leak. He declined any further comment.

A leak of such sensitive documents is highly unusual.

“We are aware of reports of social media posts and the Department (of Defense) is looking into the matter,” Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said.

A CIA spokesperson said the agency is also aware of the publications and is reviewing the allegations.

A document posted on social media indicates that 16,000 to 17,500 Russian soldiers have been killed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

The United States estimates the true figure to be much higher, at around 200,000 Russians killed and injured, officials said.

Ukrainian forces repelled Russia’s initial advance on Kiev in early 2022, and the conflict, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”, has turned into bitter trench warfare in the east and south.

Speculation has swirled about offensives kyiv and Moscow might attempt in the second year of the war. The leaked documents appeared to offer no specific insight into kyiv’s war plans.

A Ukrainian presidential official said on Friday that the leak contained “a very large amount of fictitious information” and looked like a Russian disinformation operation aimed at casting doubt on Ukraine’s planned counteroffensive.

“These are just standard elements of Russian intelligence operational games. And nothing more,” Mykhailo Podolyak said in a written statement.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Additional reporting by Idrees Ali, Sarah N. Lynch, Kanishka Singh and Jonathan Landay; Editing by Don Durfee, Daniel Wallis and Rosalba O’Brien

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Phil Stewart

Thomson Reuters

Phil Stewart has reported from over 60 countries, including Afghanistan, Ukraine, Syria, Iraq, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, China and South Sudan. An award-winning national security journalist based in Washington, Phil has appeared on NPR, PBS NewsHour, Fox News and other programs and has hosted national security events including the Reagan National Defense Forum and the German Marshall Fund. He is the recipient of the Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence and the Joe Galloway Award.

