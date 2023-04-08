Classified US National Security Documents Leaked ‘Nightmare’





Classified documents that appear to detail US national security secrets related to Ukraine, the Middle East and China have emerged online in what an intelligence official called a nightmarish sequence of events.

The latest leak, revealed by The New York Times on Friday, follows the Pentagon’s announcement earlier in the day that it was investigating photos believed to expose highly classified plans for a spring military offensive by Ukrainian forces.

The new batch of documents surfaced on the 4chan message board website, Twitter, Telegram and other websites on Friday afternoon.

The new trove of documents also includes secret briefing slides on China, the Indo-Pacific military theater, the Middle East and terrorism, The New York Times reported.

More material related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine also appeared on social media sites on Friday.

A new leaked document is a map that purports to show the state of fierce fighting currently underway in the eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, according to The New York Times.

The Post also uncovered five new documents posted on the social media platform Telegram that allegedly show Ukrainian air defense positions, combat equipment numbers and maps of combat situations in Kharkiv and southern Ukraine. ‘Ukraine.

The latest leak is believed to reveal highly classified plans for a spring military offensive by Ukrainian forces.AFP via Getty Images

A senior intelligence official told the New York Times that the leak is a nightmare for the Five Eyes of the United States, Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, who share intelligence .

More than 100 documents escaped the hands of the intelligence community, according to the report, which quotes an unnamed analyst describing the documents released this week as potentially the tip of the iceberg.

The first batch of sensitive documents was posted on Telegram on Thursday by pro-Russian accounts.

At least five photos of slides and cards have been released, three of which are labeled Secret and one is classified Top Secret,” according to a review by The Post.AP

A fourth image shows no visible classified marks.

US officials told the Post on Friday that the photos showed real slides, but some of the information appeared to have been edited.

Kremlin-aligned accounts appear to have changed the estimated losses in the plans, saying Russia had lost between 16,000 and 17,500 forces in the conflict so far, while between 61,000 and 71,500 Ukrainian troops had been lost. killed in battle.

We are aware of the reports of social media posts, and the Department is looking into the matter, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said Friday, before the new leaked documents surfaced.

On Friday night, after the additional documents were released, the Pentagon spokeswoman said the matter had been referred to the Justice Department.

“The Department of Defense is actively reviewing the matter and has formally referred the Department of Justice for investigation,” Singh said.

