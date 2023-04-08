Why do undocumented Gujaratis migrate to the United States? DW 04/07/2023





Authorities announced last week that the four bodies recovered from the St. Lawrence River in Akwesasne, a Mohawk reservation wedged between the Canada-US border, belonged to people from a village in the Mehsana district of Gujarat, in the west of India.

The family of four, Praveen Chaudhary, 50, his wife Diksha, 45, and their children, Vidhi, 23, and Mitkumar, 20, attempted to enter the United States from Canada by boat through Lawrence River, police said. They are believed to have arrived in Canada on a tourist visa in February.

A total of eight bodies were found last Thursday and Friday at Tsi Snaihne in Akwesasne. The other group of four deceased migrants has been identified as a Romanian family.

Investigators said they now suspect a young couple and their child from Mansa in Gandhinagar, Gujarat were also with the Chaudharys on the boat.

“Many fall prey to the illegal immigration rackets. These trafficking syndicates lure them in with promises and charge massive amounts of money. We had arrested a number of them but new ones keep popping up,” DW told l Former Gujarat Police Chief, Ashish Bhatia.

The Gujarat government is considering whether to introduce legislation against smugglers posing as travel agents to lure vulnerable people. However, officials say that would take time.

“Can you imagine how many people have made it through? What we know are cases of people dying or being detained by foreign immigration and border police. lucrative and people are willing to risk it,” a senior intelligence official, who requested anonymity, told DW.

Smuggling networks deliver false promises

The latest tragedy echoes the case of the Patel family in the Kalol district of Gandhinagar. The family of four froze to death in southern Manitoba in January last year while allegedly trying to cross into the United States illegally.

They would have been separated in a blizzard from a larger group of Indian nationals who managed to cross in sub-zero temperatures.

“We have arrested two travel agents in connection with the Patel incident. The agents had sent 11 people, including the Patel family, to enter the United States illegally. They were responsible for arranging the Indian side of the trip and let the group know who they were going to meet in the United States once they crossed the border,” Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime) Chaitanya Mandalik told DW.

In December last year, another Gujarat resident, Brijkumar Yadav, died while climbing the border wall between Mexico and the United States with his wife and three-year-old son, as well as a group largest number of migrants attempting to cross the border between San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico.

Tijuana police said Yadav and his son fell after climbing the wall on the Mexican side, while his wife landed in US territory.

The incidents have shed light on human smuggling operations involving Indian migrants, particularly from Gujarat, using Canada and Mexico as transit points.

Smugglers make false promises of easy escapes, without providing warnings of the risks involved.

Gujarat police investigating cases of human smuggling say smugglers receive help from their Punjabi counterparts to facilitate illegal entry into the United States.

“Since the initial interrogation of the officers we arrested, they charge $70,000-75,000 (64,000-69,000) for each individual. Turkey-Mexico,” Mandalik said.

US Census Bureau data estimates that approximately 587,000 undocumented Indian immigrants currently live in the United States.

What drives Gujaratis to migrate?

Thousands of members of the Patidar or Patel community of Gujarat attempted to undertake precarious journeys through dense forests, deserts and risky water channels to reach the United States in search of a better life and of the “American dream”.

“The rush to escape is strong. People here are willing to spend any amount of money to somehow reach the United States where the vast and powerful network of the Patel community take care of them,” sociologist Gaurang Jani, who teaches at the University of Gujarat in Ahmedabad, told DW.

“Once they reach their destination, there’s a huge support structure from the community. They don’t mind taking odd jobs, but the goal is to reach the United States. “, Jani added.

In March 2022, six young people from Gujarat were not so lucky when US border officials arrested the group after their boat sank in the Saint Regis River near the border with Canada. They were trying to enter the United States illegally, authorities said.

Police are still looking for Charanjit Singh, one of the alleged architects of the human trafficking network between India and countries like the United States and Canada. He reportedly fled India to the US in January last year, is a US citizen and has two passports.

Singh operated mainly from Delhi and is believed to have left India after authorities began investigating smugglers operating in Gujarat and beyond.

Singh’s former associate, Bharat “Bobby” Patel, was taken into custody last year. He was found in possession of 55 false passports of different people.

“We have notified US authorities. Charanjit also runs motels in the US and has contacts who help him traffic people in Nigeria, Turkey, Mexico and Canada,” the former director of the company said. Gujarat Police, Bhatia.

Edited by: Sou-Jie van Brunnersum

