Last Of Us PC Patch Ensures Characters Don’t End Up Inexplicably Drenched





Another hotfix is ​​now available for the PC edition of The Last of Us Part I, which released at the end of March and suffered from a whole host of issues. This latest patch, which brings the game up to version 1.0.2.0, addresses additional performance issues and issues related to user experience and visuals, among others.

This patch fixes the issue with characters “suddenly appearing wet during gameplay”, which was certainly odd. The update also addresses an issue that could prevent horse animations from loading during a specific in-game cutscene. You can see the full patch notes below.

Size:640×360480×270

Do you want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Register or login now!

Please use a browser compatible with html5 video to watch videos.

This video has an invalid file format.

Sorry, but you cannot access this content!

Please enter your date of birth to view this video

JanuaryFebruaryMarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecember12345678910111213141516171819202122232425262728293031Year2023202220212020201920182017201620152014201320122011201020092008200720062005200420032002200120001999199819971996199519941993199219911990198919881987198619851984198319821981198019791978197719761975197419731972197119701969196819671966196519641963196219611960195919581957195619551954195319521951195019491948194719461945194419431942194119401939193819371936193519341933193219311930192919281927192619251924192319221921192019191918191719161915191419131912191119101909190819071906190519041903190219011900

By clicking “enter”, you agree to GameSpot’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

enter

Now Playing: The Complete LAST OF US Timeline Explained

“We at Naughty Dog and our partners at Iron Galaxy are closely monitoring player reports to support future improvements and fixes. We are actively optimizing, working on game stability, and implementing additional fixes which will all be included in future regularly released updates,” the developer said in their patch notes blog post.

Anyone still having issues can refer to Naughty Dog’s Known Issues list. People who are having problems are advised to contact support.

A technical analysis considered The Last of Us Part I for PC “effectively a beta” before the release of several patches.

The Last of Us Part I 1.0.2.0 Patch NotesFixed a crash that could occur when quickly swapping between character skin thumbnailsFixed a crash that could occur on version 1.0.1.6 when shader loads on startup game for the first timeFixed known crash that would occur randomly during gameplayUpdated texture streaming to reduce CPU usageFixed issue where analog sticks on DualSense and Xbox One controllers were unresponsiveFixed Fixed an issue where extraneous SFX were playing in the main options menus and in-game Render scale settings (Options > Display > Resolution scaling > Render scale). (Options > Graphics > Texture Settings > Texture Quality of Environments) was not displaying correct VRAM usage Fixed an issue where the popup to enable diagnostics after a crash was not appearing Fixed a Issue where some weapon skin artifacts and textures could not render correctly Fixed issue with tutorial UI not displaying correctly Fixed issue where scrolling mouse wheel in tutorials menus with drop-down options may speed up faster than intended Increased active loading to reduce loading times on game progress Fixed an issue where the camera orientation may become distorted at cursor position after exiting the pause menu[Photo Mode] Fixed an issue where the camera would not rotate in the Lighting tab[The Quarantine Zone] Fixed an issue where player and friend characters could suddenly appear wet during gameplay[The Quarantine Zone, Left Behind] Fixed an issue where lighting and texture could flicker during gameplay[The Outskirts] Fixed a gap in geometry visible during gameplay[The Suburbs] Fixed an issue where animations could fail to load during gameplay[The Suburbs] Restored window breaking and car shaking effects in the in-game sniper cinematic[Tommys Dam] Fixed an issue where horse animations would not load during an in-game cutscene[Bus Depot] Fixed an issue where water effects could appear choppy during gameplay[The Firefly Lab] Fixed an LOD issue where enemy NPC helmets could disappear or appear corrupted. detail in the Halloween ShopFixed a crash that could occur when triggering the optional conversation on the Affordable Getaways posterFixed an issue where narrative element textures appeared poor quality in a cutsceneUpdated control scheme ESDF in arcade minigame to use G as alt key for better Match Game Punching InputAccessibilityFixed issue where screen magnifier may not workFixed issue where directional icon for navigational aids may pass through the player character modelLocalization[ENGLISH, HUNGARIAN] Adjusted language used to refer to adaptive triggers and touchpad of DualSense controllers[THAI, LATAM SPANISH, KOREAN] Fixed translations in menus[SWEDISH] Added missing text-to-speech in menus[SWEDISH] Fixed language on AMD crash window Fixed issue where incorrect default values ​​for graphics settings were being applied to AMD RX 5700 and RX 6600 series Steam Deck GPUs Fixed issue where PSO caching could hang at 50 % Complete Fixed an issue where plugging in a DualSense controller when viewing cutscenes from the cutscenes menu could force a player to play. Adjusted the UI to show Steam Deck controls in the screen magnifier menu. Adjusted positioning of Weapon and Health HUD elements. the achievement was not unlocked although the player met the requirements Fixed an issue where the sky could turn black

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you purchase something featured on our site.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gamespot.com/articles/last-of-us-pc-patch-ensures-characters-dont-end-up-inexplicably-soaking-wet/1100-6513086/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related