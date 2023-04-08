Towards dedollarization: BRICS offer an alternative to the US-dominated financial system : Peoples Dispatch





Speaking last week on the sidelines of the Business Forum on the Russian-Indian Strategic Partnership for Development and Growth in the Indian capital, New Delhi, Russian State Duma Deputy Speaker Alexander Bobakov announced that BRICS states (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) were working on creating a new currency.

Members of the blocs have taken key steps to move away from the US-dominated international trading and financial system. The transition to settlements in national currencies is the first step. The next is to ensure the circulation of digital or any other form of a fundamentally new currency in the near future, Babakov said.

He further affirmed that the will to carry out this project will be indicated during the next BRICS summit, which will be held in August in Durban, South Africa.

While further details on this landmark project have yet to be fully revealed, it is already clear that its scope will be significant. The current BRICS countries already represent 40% of the world’s population and a quarter of the world’s GDP. The alliance is now set to expand, with Iran and Saudi Arabia having started the formal process of joining. More than 10 other countries, including Egypt, Algeria, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Argentina and Nigeria, have also expressed interest in joining the bloc.

Babakov added that the new currency would be based on a strategy that does not defend the dollar or the euro, and would be linked to the value of not only gold but also other commodity groups, rare earth minerals or of the ground.

The first part of this process, namely the trade in national currencies, is already well under way. On March 29, China and Brazil, the world’s second-largest economy and Latin America’s largest economy respectively, announced that they would trade bilaterally in their local currencies, the Chinese yuan (unit of the renminbi) and the reais. Brazilian currency, bypassing the US dollar.

China is Brazil’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching US$150 billion in 2022. The Chinese currency, the renminbi (RMB), has also become Brazil’s second international reserve currency.

Watch: China and Brazil reach agreement to ditch the US dollar

In January, another major step away from the US-dominated global financial system came in the form of an agreement between Iran and Russia to connect their interbank messaging systems, SEPAM and SPFS, and circumvent the US-dominated SWIFT banking and communication system.

Iran was barred from SWIFT as part of the sweeping sanctions the United States has imposed on the country since 2018. Several Russian banks were later also cut from SWIFT after the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

While the creation of an alternative system to counter the dominance of the dollar, or, more broadly, monetary cooperation in the face of American dominance had been discussed for years between the BRICS states, the general sanctions imposed on Russia by the United and their allies have given new impetus for countries to move in this direction.

After confiscating tens of billions of dollars in reserves and assets from countries like Iran, Venezuela and Afghanistan, the US and EU seizure of more than $300 billion in reserves has triggered a global alert, reaffirming the urgency of alternatives to dollar dominance, said Marco Fernandes, a researcher at the Tricontinental Institute for Social Research, quoted by Global Times.

The Russia-Iran deal would circumvent economic sanctions imposed by the West, undermining a key tool through which the United States seeks to coerce other countries and maintain its hegemony.

The end of America’s siege warfare is a nightmare for right-wing extremists like Marco Rubio: “We won’t have to talk about #sanctions in five years because there will be so many countries transacting in other currencies than the #Dollar that we won’t be able to sanction them.” pic.twitter.com/AGOX0i26Yg

— tim anderson (@timand2037) April 2, 2023

According to State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, the ruble and the rial already account for more than 60% of mutual trade agreements between Russia and Iran.

These countries are not alone; Russia and China have also worked on connecting their banking communication systems. However, the United States has threatened to expel Chinese banks from SWIFT if this continues.

Nonetheless, Russia and China reaffirmed their commitment to advancing bilateral trade in their national currencies, and this was reiterated at their joint summit in March:

We must continue to promote settlements in national currencies and extend the reciprocal presence of financial and banking structures in the markets of our countries. At this point, two-thirds of payments under trade agreements between our countries are made in rubles and yuan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

He also pointed out that trade between Russia and China has increased by more than 30% in the past year and is expected to reach 200 billion US dollars in 2023. Putin also expressed his support for the use of the yuan Chinese in transactions between Russia and its partners in Asia. , Africa and Latin America, where China is already the largest trading partner for many countries.

While the US dollar continues to play an outsized role in the international financial system, including as the world’s main reserve currency, the use of the yuan has increased in recent years, accounting for 7% of global currency trade. It has also become the fifth largest payment as well as the reserve currency, and the third largest in trade settlements.

US dominance was further questioned as oil-producing nations including Iran and, in particular, Washington’s longtime ally Saudi Arabia announced they would consider selling oil in currencies other than the dollar.

Following the first China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in 2022, China announced that it would continue to import crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from GCC countries and enter into agreements oil and gas trading using the yuan. On March 28, China made its first purchase with cross-border settlement in yuan for LNG from the United Arab Emirates.

The growing trend of looking for alternatives to reduce dependence on the dollar, including trade in local currencies, is also the subject of deliberations in regional organizations, including the Association of South Asian Nations. -East (ASEAN).

Earlier this year, Brazil and Argentina also offered to work towards the creation of a common currency, called SUR, to strengthen regional trade and financial exchanges while reducing dependence on the US dollar.

Not only does the BRICS bloc seek to move away from dollarization in trade and finance, but it has also attempted to provide an alternative to the US-dominated Bretton Woods institutions, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, in the form of the New Development Bank (NDB).

At present, besides the five BRICS countries, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh are also members of the NDB.

One of the reasons for creating the NDB, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor told Sputnik, was to seek an alternative to the architecture of dollar payments: the systems currently in place tend to favor very wealthy countries and tends to be really a challenge for countries, like us, that have to make payments in dollars, which is more expensive compared to our different currencies.

