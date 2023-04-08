US job growth slows in March as economy adds 236,000 new jobs





FOX Business’ Lydia Hu reports that workforce worries are growing as more office tasks can be done with artificial intelligence and automation.

Hiring in the United States slowed in March as the once rock-solid labor market began to soften in the face of high interest rates and persistent inflation.

Employers added 236,000 jobs in March, the Labor Department said in its monthly payrolls report released Friday, mostly in line with the 239,000 jobs predicted by economists at Refinitiv. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, fell to 3.5%, as the participation rate reached its highest level since the start of the pandemic.

This is the weakest monthly job gain since December 2020.

While monthly jobs data is still important, the Federal Reserve is watching this particular report closely for signs that the labor market is finally cooling as policymakers attempt to rein in inflation with a series of rate hikes. interest rate.

There was encouraging news on this front, with monthly wages increasing at the slowest pace since June 2021. Average hourly wages rose 4.2% from a year ago, below the estimate by 4.3%.

“Jobs growth has yet to collapse, although there are visible signs of continued moderation,” said Kathy Bostjancic, Nationwide’s chief economist. “Overall, the Federal Reserve will be happy with the details of the jobs report, but still support another rate hike in May – which we believe could be the last in the tightening cycle, followed by a long break.”

Although the stock market is closed for Good Friday, futures contracts rose following the report.

Leisure and hospitality led job gains last month, with payrolls up 72,000. Most of that increase came from hiring in restaurants and bars, which added 50,300 workers in March. Other notable job gains were in public administration (47,000), professional and business services (39,000) and health care (33,900). Retail trade shed 14,600 jobs.

Construction workers at a construction site on March 10, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. ((Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)/Getty Images)

The labor market has remained historically tight over the past year, but signs of a slowdown are increasing. A separate report on Wednesday showed there were around 9.9 million job vacancies in February, the first time since May 2021 that the number of job vacancies fell below 10 million. However, job vacancies remain historically high. Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, the highest number on record was 7.6 million. There are still about 1.7 jobs per unemployed American.

There has also been a wave of notable layoffs in recent months, and the list is growing by the day. Amazon, Apple, Meta, Lyft, Facebook, Google, IBM and Twitter are among the companies letting workers go.

Job losses may soon spill over into the broader labor market. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has made it clear that policymakers expect job growth to slow and unemployment could rise as the Fed raises interest rates, but he did argue that an alternative where prices soar unchecked is worse.

A “Now Hiring” sign is displayed on a storefront on October 21, 2022 in New York City. ((Photo by Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress)/Getty Images)

For many economists, the possibility of rising unemployment has become a question of when and not if.

The central bank previously forecast the unemployment rate to rise sharply to 4.6% and remain high in 2024 and 2025 as rising rates continue to wreak havoc by driving up borrowing costs. This could represent more than a million job losses.

Rising interest rates tend to create higher rates on consumer and business loans, which slows the economy by forcing employers to cut spending.

