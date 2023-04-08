Don’t tell us what to do about Russia – POLITICO





Western powers cannot tell Beijing what to do with Russia over its war in Ukraine, China’s ambassador to Russia said on Friday.

“It was not the Chinese side that created the Ukrainian crisis, [People’s Republic of China] did not go there and did not supply arms to any of the parties to the conflict,” Zhang Hanhui said in an interview with the Russian daily Izvestia.

“The West is not in a position to give instructions to China, and even more so does not have the power to shift the blame onto it,” Zhang added.

Despite being one of Moscow’s main allies, China has sought to position itself as an intermediary between Russia and Ukraine, presenting a 12-point peace plan in February.

But there are growing fears that China is supplying arms to Russia. Last month, POLITICO reported that Chinese companies, including one linked to the Beijing government, sent Russian entities 1,000 assault rifles, drone parts and body armor.

The Chinese ambassador’s comments come amid a long-awaited joint visit by French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen to China. On Thursday, the two leaders urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to step up peacemaking efforts, but with different methods.

Macron took a softer stance, telling Xi he “counts[ed] on [him] bring Russia to its senses”, while von der Leyen’s approach was more direct. The Commission President warned against supplying arms to Moscow: “Arming the aggressor is a clear violation of international law, he should never be armed,” she said.

“It would indeed significantly damage relations between the European Union and China,” von der Leyen added.

But Xi seemed indifferent to those efforts and stuck to Beijing’s talking points on the war in Ukraine, which echo the Russian position.

“Peace talks should resume as soon as possible, taking into account the reasonable security concerns of all parties with reference to the UN Charter,” the Chinese leader said.

Friday’s comments from China’s ambassador to Russia were strikingly similar.

“What the Chinese side is doing can be summed up in one sentence: calling for peace and promoting negotiations,” Zhang said.

