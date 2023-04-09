Student at risk of being deported from UK after arriving early on university courses | immigration and asylum





An international student who came to the UK two months early after being given the wrong registration date by the university has been reported to the UK Home Office and is facing deportation.

According to documents seen by The Observer, Rashik Aziz was misinformed by the law school that he had to arrive by October 2022 for graduate programs starting in January 2023. He then flew to England, where he had an induction ceremony at the University’s Birmingham campus where he was checked for ID and issued a student ID. In January, he started attending classes without problems.

It wasn’t until the following month that he contacted the international admissions team for a separate issue, and was told by officials that he had arrived several weeks earlier than expected.

The email shows that he has been told that he must return to Pakistan and either apply to resume his studies at a later date or complete an online course. He was initially given a day to confirm his decision. In a follow-up email, he was told that because he arrived earlier than the January start date, he would not be considered a student on the student path, as there were no classes to attend immediately.

In response, the university said it withdrew its sponsorship and reported him to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Aziz has now been told to leave at his own expense by May 22 or else he will be deported.

It’s not my fault, but I’m paying the price.” I am discouraged, hurt and very worried about my future. I feel like I’m being treated like I did something wrong.

Aziz, 31, from Lahore, is assisted by charities and immigration experts. Experts describe his treatment as unfair and say he is being punished for an administrative error by the university.

The father of two said that he received a partial scholarship for academic achievement and that studying law school felt like a good opportunity. Before coming to the UK, he worked in human resources, but spent about $12,000 as the backbone of his life, hoping that his leadership course would improve his career prospects and lead him to work in international companies. If he returns now, he says, he will waste thousands of pounds on visa fees, flights and lodging, and put his life on hold for a year.

One of the most famous graduates of law school is London Mayor Sadiq Khan. Photo: Anna Gordon/Reuters

Immigration adviser Inam Raziq, assisting Aziz, questioned why the university took the step of reporting him rather than informing the Ministry of Interior of the administrative problem and attempting to resolve the matter.

He said: The university’s managerial errors are destroying this student’s career, future and personal well-being. Instead of accepting their mistakes, they doubled down.

With alumni including London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Conservative Party colleague and former party co-chair Sayeeda Warsi, the University of Law has campuses across the UK offering primarily law and business courses. It presents itself as an institution that welcomes international students and on its website says you will feel comfortable with us and you are never alone on your journey as our student support team will be by your side from day one.

The university said it had been asked for details about Aziz’s case but could not comment. “We are actively discussing this with Rasikh and his legal team,” the spokesperson said. As this is an ongoing complaint, I cannot comment other than to say that we take student complaints very seriously and will always do our best to resolve them within the scope of the rules and regulations issued by other parties such as UKVI. [UK Visas and Immigration directorate, part of the Home Office].

The confusion over the enrollment date appears to have arisen because Aziz was initially accepted for admission in September 2022, but was later deferred to January 2023 per university agreement. When the admissions team issued the course documents, they included the previous deadlines. The university did not explain why it allowed Aziz to begin his studies if there were problems with his documents.

Those supporting Aziz are urging the university to reinstate his student status so he can continue his studies in the UK without delay. Returning home now, with a gap in his employment history, out of pocket and without the qualifications he was hoping to acquire, is like starting from scratch, he said. My future is in limbo.

Fizza Qureshi of the Migrants Rights Network charity said the case was part of a worrying trend of international students failing out of college and ending up victims of a hostile environment.

They did not offer a viable solution to the problem without Rasikh paying the ultimate price, she said.

In November, The Observer reported the case of another international student, Sulab Kadka, 23, who was wrongfully detained at the British border and forcibly returned to Nepal after missing a university registration deadline. He later apologized, but said he was treated like a criminal.

