Amid tensions with Iran, US deploys missile submarine to Middle East





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) The US Navy has deployed a guided-missile submarine capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk missiles to the Middle East, a spokesperson said on Saturday, in what appeared to be a demonstration of force towards Iran in the wake of recent tensions. .

The Navy rarely recognizes the location or deployment of submarines. Cmdt. Timothy Hawkins, a spokesman for the 5th Fleet based in the Gulf nation of Bahrain, declined to comment on the submarine’s mission or what prompted the deployment.

He said the nuclear-powered submarine, based in Kings Bay, Georgia, passed through the Suez Canal on Friday. It is capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk land attack cruise missiles and is deployed in the US 5th Fleet to help ensure regional maritime security and stability, Hawkins said.

READ MORE: US Navy launches Mideast drone task force amid Iranian tensions

The 5th Fleet patrols the crucial Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all oil passes. Its region includes the Bab el-Mandeb Strait off Yemen and the Red Sea which extends to the Suez Canal, the Egyptian waterway linking the Middle East to the Mediterranean Sea.

The US, UK and Israel have accused Iran of targeting tankers and commercial vessels in recent years, allegations Tehran denies. The US Navy also reported a series of tense encounters at sea with Iranian forces which it said were recklessly aggressive.

Last month, the United States launched airstrikes against Iranian-backed forces in Syria after a rocket attack killed an American contractor and injured seven other Americans in the northeast of that country.

Tomahawk cruise missiles launched from ships or submarines can hit targets up to 2,500 kilometers (1,500 miles) away. They were employed during the opening hours of the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 and in response to a Syrian chemical weapons attack in 2018.

US-Iranian tensions have skyrocketed since President Donald Trump pulled out of a 2015 deal with world powers that included sanctions relief in exchange for Iran limiting its nuclear activities and placing them under enhanced surveillance.

The Biden administration’s efforts to restore the deal ran into a wall last year. Tensions have escalated as Iran has supplied attack drones to Russian forces in Ukraine and Israel and Iran have escalated their long shadow war in the Middle East.

In addition to getting closer to Moscow, Tehran has sought to improve relations with China, which brokered a deal last month to restore diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/amid-tensions-with-iran-u-s-deploys-guided-missile-submarine-to-middle-east The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related