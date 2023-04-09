UK to be warmer than parts of Greece before wet weather sets in | british news





Britain is expected to enjoy 18C sunshine today and forecasters say it could be the warmest day of the year so far.

Temperatures are expected to be higher than some Greek islands, such as Santorini, Mykonos and Crete, to which many people have traveled for the Easter holiday.

The National Weather Service said high pressure across the country was “appropriately timed”.

But people are urged not to underestimate the sun’s intensity. UV levels are as strong as the “end of summer” and there is a risk of sunburn.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said Britain’s weather would be fairly reasonable.

“The only place we will see a change is Northern Ireland, which will become increasingly breezy, cloudy and eventually wet,” Snell said.

“But most of the time it’s fairly sunny and temperatures can peak at around 18C, so it’s pleasantly warm.”

The warmest day to date in 2023 was on March 30th, when a temperature of 17.8C was recorded in the Suffolk town of Santon Downham.

Around 2 million British holidaymakers are estimated to have traveled abroad over the Easter weekend, according to travel trade organisation, ABTA.

However, anyone arriving back next week can expect to return to wet homes on Easter Monday and likely to continue unsettled conditions throughout the week.

Read more: Weather Service: March was Britain’s wettest month in 40 years. Why Europe Could Repeat Severe Drought In 2022

Easter Monday Lost

Mr Snell warned that going into the next week it would be “wet and windy”.

“Monday will definitely be a day of change as low pressure starts to dominate the scene.

“It’s a day when you can do whatever you want indoors with a heavy shower.”

The Bureau of Meteorology chief meteorologist Jason Kelly added: “A change is coming as the UK weather shifts from dry, stable and warm to an unstable weather pattern from Sunday afternoon.”

“These changes will occur first in Northern Ireland and Scotland, with rain on Sunday afternoon turning into blustery showers through the night and continuing through Monday.”

The low pressure system is set to bring “wet and windy weather” from Tuesday through Wednesday, with the possibility of heavy rain and even snow. , said the Met Office.

Winds can reach 70 mph in some exposed highland or coastal areas, and heavy rains set to dump up to 40 millimeters of rain are uncertain at this stage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-forecast-to-be-warmer-than-parts-of-greece-on-easter-sunday-before-wet-weather-arrives-12852639 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related