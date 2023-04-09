Secret US military documents appear online. The Pentagon and the DOJ are investigating : NPR





Pentagon officials attend a virtual meeting of more than 50 nations on the war in Ukraine on March 15. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool/AFP via Getty Images .

The Justice Department has joined the Pentagon in an urgent effort to determine how secret military documents about the war in Ukraine ended up on multiple social media sites.

A small number of documents, some marked “top secret”, were found on Twitter and Telegram on Wednesday. Since then, journalists, researchers and social media sleuths have uncovered other classified documents posted as early as March 1 on other sites. This raises a host of questions about the extent of the breach and the extent of damage it could cause.

Pentagon officials acknowledge the documents are real and say they are investigating. The Justice Department said late Friday it had also opened an investigation and was working with the Defense Department.

It is unclear who might be responsible for the leaking or theft of the documents.

Furthermore, the motive for posting the material online is unclear, as government intelligence agencies around the world seek to conceal rather than reveal the secret documents they obtain.

Some of those posting the documents on social media appear to be individuals hiding behind pseudonyms, and they appear to be reposting versions they have encountered elsewhere. So far, the original source of publication of the documents online has not been publicly identified.

Mikhailo Podolyak, senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on Twitter that he believed Russia was responsible. He called it an attempt to “divert attention, cast mutual doubts and suspicions, sow discord”.

The purpose of the “leaks” of secret data is obvious: to divert attention, to cast mutual doubts and suspicions, to sow discord. This is an ordinary game of ru-secret services. To take open briefings, add fake news or parts of intercepts & post them on social media legalizing “leaking”

— (@Podolyak_M) April 8, 2023 Documents on multiple social media platforms

NPR viewed documents on a number of sites, including Twitter, Telegram, Discord and 4chan.

In addition to Ukraine, some documents provide assessments of China and Middle Eastern countries.

Many include maps of Ukraine and charts showing where troops are concentrated and what types of weapons are at their disposal. Online posts show photos of physical documents that have been bent and crumpled in some cases.

Some are dated late February or early March and appear to be part of a slide deck produced daily for senior US military and other national security officials.

A document is labeled “Top Secret” and titled “Conflict Status as of March 1”. He gives a detailed summary of Ukraine’s battlefield that day.

Military analysts say they believe the original versions of the documents were slightly altered in some cases.

Ukrainian troops board an armored personnel carrier near the eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, the scene of heavy fighting, on April 6. Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images .

Toggle legend Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images

Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images

For example, one chart puts the death toll in Ukraine at around 71,000, a figure considered plausible. However, the graph also lists Russian deaths between 16,000 and 17,500. The Russian tally is believed to be much larger, although neither side releases the total number of casualties.

What value for Russia?

The public release of classified documents about the war in Ukraine is both alarming and embarrassing to the United States, and Russia is sure to scrutinize the documents.

However, the assessment of the value to Russia is difficult to determine, especially at this early stage, when the full extent of the violation is not known.

Articles published online do not reveal Ukrainian battle plans for a widely expected offensive this spring.

A senior Ukrainian security official, Oleksii Danilov, said no more than five people know when and where the Ukrainian operation will begin.

However, the online documents mention which combat brigades Ukraine is assembling and when they should be ready to fight. There is also information about the rate at which Ukraine burns ammunition. Although this issue has been discussed publicly by the United States and Ukraine, the documents provide details that have not been disclosed.

Before the war, Russian intelligence agencies were considered extremely active in Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine were both part of the Soviet Union, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, himself a former intelligence operative, meddled in Ukrainian affairs throughout his tenure, including an early foray military in 2014.

In the run-up to the full-scale invasion of Russia in February 2022, the US intelligence community intentionally released some information about Russian military plans.

The aim was to persuade the international community that the threat of a Russian attack was real. CIA Director William Burns has made several visits to Ukraine and has spoken about the ongoing intelligence sharing between the two countries.

Prior to the war, some US officials expressed concern that Russian intelligence services might have access to information the United States was providing to Ukraine. But intelligence sharing between the United States, NATO and Ukraine was seen as extremely valuable in helping Ukraine’s smaller army fight the Russians.

On the battlefield, the Russians continue to wage a months-long offensive in eastern Ukraine in and around the town of Bakhmut, but the Russian army has only advanced in heavy fighting which caused thousands of casualties on both sides.

The Ukrainians are expected to launch their own offensive soon, and most analysts expect it to focus on areas controlled by Russian troops in southeastern Ukraine.

