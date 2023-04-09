Colorado Rapids announce date and time for 2023 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup match against Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC





COMMERCE CITY, Colo. The Colorado Rapids will host USL League One Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC in the third round of the 2023 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup at DICKS Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday, April 26 (7:00 p.m. kickoff). Rapids subscription members will receive free entry to the game; tickets will be made available to the general public in the coming week.

Entering their second season in USL League One, Hailstorm advanced to the third round of the US Open Cup after defeating USL Championship side Colorado Switchbacks FC 3-1 (AET) in their second round clash. turn Wednesday evening.

Formed in 2021, Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC made their competitive debut last year, claiming their first victory as a club in the second round of the 2022 US Open Cupa 1-0 against Switchbacks FC despite the fact that he only played with 10 men for most of the match. . In their first season of play, the Hailstorms reached the round of 16 of the US Open Cup after a 1-0 win over MLS side Real Salt Lake before losing to Union Omaha, a other USL League One team, in a 2-0 loss.

Introduced in the 1913-14 season as the National Challenge Cup and renamed in 1999, the US Open Cup is the oldest ongoing national football competition in the United States. The competition is entering its 108th edition after suspending play in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The knockout tournament features clubs from various professional leagues, including MLS, United Soccer League (USL) and National Independent Soccer Association (NISA), as well as semi-professional and amateur teams that qualify in the first two tournament rounds. . It spans eight rounds, with the winner getting an automatic Concacaf Champions League bid.

In 2022, the format has changed so that only 17 MLS teams enter the third round of the tournament, unlike all MLS teams who stagger the four MLS clubs competing in the Concacaf Champions League this season to enter the round following. Additionally, the next four highest-ranked MLS teams also enter the competition in the fourth round. In 2023, 18 MLS teams will enter the third round, while retaining qualification for MLS teams entering the Round of 16.

The third round of the 2023 US Open Cup will take place on April 25-26. The Rapids will play their US Open Cup match midweek after facing St. Louis CITY SC at home in the league on April 22. Fans can sign up for Single Match Priority List clubs to be notified when tickets are available and secure presale access.

