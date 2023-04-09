Good and Bad News for British Wine Lovers





We have some bad news for wine lovers in the UK. As Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt quietly announced in last month’s budget, from August 1, taxes will rise by an average of 44 pence per bottle of table wine, 97 pence per bottle of sherry and 1.30 pence per bottle of port wine. This is the largest wine tax increase since 1975.

Judging by what has happened with past hikes, I have a nasty feeling that some retailers will be reluctant to raise their bottling prices by this much, so it would be nice to source cheaper and generally lower quality wines.

Smaller or more traditional wine merchants may need to take a deep breath and explain to their customers why prices have risen, or hope that currency fluctuations will soften the blow between now and then.

An important British wine retailer has decided to promise its customers that current prices (and quality) will be maintained through the end of the year. Steve Finlan, CEO of The Wine Society, says that would cut our margins, but we think we can. It’s a very wine society thing to do. No one can.

What he meant was that the shareholders of this 148-year-old wine-buying cooperative are wine-buying members, each share priced at only $40, half of which is redeemable on the first order. So society doesn’t have to pay dividends or make a profit. Member-shareholders are happy that the Association’s prices and quality are among the best in the country, if not the best in terms of price, especially since shipping is free.

Join Jancis

Join us for an amazing Portuguese wine tasting with Jancis Robinson at the FTWeekend Festival US Edition on May 20th in Washington, DC. Register now at ft.com/festival-us.

Finlan thinks it can make a bold promise to keep prices in check, as the Society’s biggest investment to date has already been made, a fifth temperature-controlled warehouse for member stores next to the Society’s headquarters in Stevenage. (The move from central London to the less glamorous outskirts took place in 1965, when the Society’s president, the late Edmund Penning-Rowsell, was also the newspaper’s wine correspondent, carefully avoiding any mention of the Society.)

The Society has a crack team of expert wine buyers, who are encouraged to buy direct rather than UK importers, sourcing special bottles labeled The Societys X or, for higher quality, The Societys Exhibition. X, the association was formed in reference to an international exhibition held at the Royal Albert Hall in 1874.

France’s exceptionally low wine yield in 2021 has been particularly troubling for Toby Morrhall, the association’s buyer of Burgundy, who was unable to assemble an en primeur offer for the 2021 White Burgundy due to the lack of white Burgundy. (Judging from the forums at JancisRobinson.com, these en primur offers are eagerly awaited. They are also the only UK merchants to routinely offer mixed case en primur.)

So, to maintain the quality and quantity of The Society’s White Burgundy 2021 (12.95), we created Le Stopgap Chardonnay 2021 Vin de France, a blend of Mconnais wines from southern Burgundy and Languedoc wines heading south. Reduced from 8.50 to 7.50 now. The Society’s White Burgundy 2022 Vintage is being recognized for a richer harvest than last year, and is being offered at 11.95 less than 2021.

Finlan is optimistic about current sales and reported a record Christmas last year. But he says he had to fight for every pound. Our members shop in supermarkets and discount levels [there] It got weird. Supermarket wine price inflation is so low it feels like you’re using wine as a loss leader.

He added that he wouldn’t be surprised if some supermarkets resorted to a strategy of deliberately raising the price of wine by relying on high prices when tariffs were raised, then lowering them to the price they would actually sell later. They may present it as a special offer.

suggestion

The average bottle of wine purchased from The Wine Society costs 11.50, nearly double the national average. But 40 million of its annual sales come from wines less than 10 years old. According to Finlan, we don’t have any big ambitions in that segment other than to maintain market share and quality.

Of our 500,000 members, about 175,000 are active. While stereotypical members are at least middle-aged, claret-loving professionals, Finlan claims the average age of those joining during lockdown was 10 years younger than before. At the Burgundy and Rhne walk round tastings, the crowd 1681009413 younger than ever

Finlan admits that when members turn 75, they start drinking less and start filling their stockpiles. And Society’s sales figures also provide a useful record of other wine-drinking patterns. He reports that last Christmas New Zealand, Australia and Chile returned to less popular classic locations than in the past. Members are currently passionate about Argentina, South Africa, Portugal, and especially Greece, as well as sparkling wine and champagne. When asked why, the answer is one word: fashion.

During lockdown, the average age of Wine Society members was 10 years younger than before.

At the Society for Wine Writers’ Spring Tasting, I was delighted to meet three members randomly chosen from among those who posted on the forum and invited to taste with our experts. The Society is adept at engaging its customers and is one of the most aggressive British wine companies to analyze all aspects of sustainability.

Lightening the bottle is just one of the many steps we are taking to reduce our carbon footprint. The wine list from recent tastings aimed to include bottle weight for the first time, but this time we were warned it wasn’t 100% accurate.

After a rigorous selection that combined buyers’ palates in competitive tastings, there were 69 wines on the list, but since the Society’s own bottlings are only available in the UK, I’ve limited myself to 56 that are likely to be. Available in countries other than the UK. There were very few defective items and the defective items I was going to were listed in the box.

Wine Society Excellence

Listed in ascending order by price, 20-point score and recommended drinking dates

White

Conte Pecorino 2022 Abruzzo10.95 16.5 Beverage 2023-26

Dom Gonong 2021 Mcon-La Roche-Vineuse14.50 17 Drinks 2023-27

Dom Andr and Mireille Tissot Traminer 2018 Arbois38 17 Drinks 2020-26

Brndlmayer, Zbinger Heiligenstein Riesling Alte Reben 2011 Combat No. 49 17.5 Drinks 2016-27

Loss

Contesa 2022 Cerasuolo dAbruzzo8.95 16 Beverages 2023-24

Alovini, Le Ralle 2022 Basilicata 9.95 16.5 Drinks 2023-25

Red

Rui Madeira, Altos da Beira 2021 Terras da Beira8.75 16 Beverages 2022-24

Vigna Corvino 2021 Montepulciano dAbruzzo8.50 16 Drinks 2023-24

Dom Ratron, Tradition Clos des Cordeliers 2019 Saumur-Champigny12.50 16 Drinks 2023-27

Ch Grand Bertin de Saint Clair 2016 Mdoc10.95 16.5 Drinks 2020-26

Ch Lacour Jacquet 2018 Haut-Mdoc12.95 16.5 Drinks 2023-32

Vida Petr, Hidaspetre Kkfrankos 2020 Szekszrd14.50 16.5 Drinks 2023-28

Dom Nicolas Perrault, Clos de Loyres Premier Cru 2020 Marange28 16.5 Beverages 2023-30

Aujoux, Artisans 2020 Chnas12.50 17 Drinks 2023-27

Vintage Longbottom, H Syrah 2019 Adelaide Hills19 17 Drinks 2023-29

Dalamra Xinomavro 2020 Naoussa23 17 Drinks 2023-29

Tejo, Tomal Vineyard Malbec 2018 La Consulta45 17.5 Drink 2022-28

strong

sweet

Tasting notes on the Purple Pages of JancisRobinson.com. Follow Jancis on Twitter @JancisRobinson

Follow @FTMag on Twitter for the latest news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/c190b79b-90f1-4a7d-9912-e0b1999c1152 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related