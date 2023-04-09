Governor Abbott seeks clemency for Army sergeant convicted of Texas protester’s death





A US Army sergeant who fatally shot a protester in 2020 during a protest in Austin against police brutality and racial injustice was convicted of murder on Friday.

A Travis County jury found Daniel Perry, 35, guilty in the death of 28-year-old Garrett Foster.

Police said Perry, then based 70 miles north of Fort Hood, was driving through downtown Austin on the evening of July 25, 2020, when he encountered protesters on the street and got stopped.

Foster was legally carrying a semi-automatic rifle as he approached the intersection where protesters had gathered, police said, and was fatally shot by Perry, who remained in the vehicle and used a handgun.

Perry told police that Foster, a US Air Force veteran, pointed the gun at him, prompting him to shoot in self-defense, officials said after the violence. Foster was pronounced dead in a hospital.

On the day of Perry’s arrest more than a year later, after a county grand jury returned a murder indictment against him, Perry was released on $300,000 bond, said then Travis County District Attorney Jos Garza Garza.

Perry’s time in the military will end following the sentencing, his attorney, Clint Brode, said via text message.

Austin police are investigating a homicide shooting that occurred during a protest against police brutality in downtown Austin on July 25, 2020. File Stephen Spillman/USA Today Network

Daniel was most crushed that his conviction ended his military service, the lawyer said. He loved being a soldier for our country.

He remained on active duty during his pursuit and was reassigned to Fort Wainwright, Alaska, according to the Stars and Stripes publication.

Although Perry’s sentencing, which faces life in prison, was due in the coming days, Gov. Greg Abbott may have upended the process on Saturday by announcing his desire to see Perry granted a state pardon.

“I’m working as expeditiously as Texas law allows regarding Sergeant Perry’s pardon,” the governor said in a tweet.

Abbott suggested the sergeant should have been exempt from prosecution and Friday’s verdict under the state’s “stand your ground” law, which allows Texans to open fire when people or property are threatened with violence. serious, kidnapping or theft. The law regards the home and the vehicle as primary spaces for such defense.

Abbott said he asked the Texas Board of Pardons and Pardons to approve a pardon, which is required before the governor can grant one.

Among the considerations for counsel are “evidence of actual innocence,” according to state law, and whether two of the three trial officials approve a pardon. These include the judge, district attorney, sheriff, and chief of police for the county where the conviction occurred.

Asked if he had a response to the governor’s announcement, attorney Brode said the defense was “completely focused” on preparing for sentencing.

Perry, who was taken away in handcuffs after the verdict was read on Friday, planned to appeal, the attorney said.

We are disappointed with the verdict both as it relates to Daniel Perry and as it relates to citizens’ ability to defend themselves, Brode said via text message Friday. We hope the case will eventually be overturned.

Foster had been at the protest in Austin with his fiancée, Whitney Mitchell, his mother, Sheila Foster, told ‘Good Morning America’ days after his death.

The couple, who have been dating since they were 17, were part of protests against police abuse this spring and summer, she said.

On May 25, 2020, the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis officer who knelt on his neck for 9 minutes sparked protests across the country.

Members of the jury and relatives of the victim and defendant all reacted emotionally to the decision on Friday.

“There are no winners in this,” Garrett Foster’s father, Steve Foster, said outside the courtroom on Friday. “Just glad it’s over.”

Denis Romero

Cristian Santana contributed.

