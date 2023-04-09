British driver who ate too much chocolate could face jail time





Automotive experts say indulging in Easter eggs can cost drivers hefty fines, and even land them in jail if they decide to get behind the wheel after eating them.

They uncovered little-known side effects of the sweet treats Brits ate on bank holiday weekends.

Eating chocolate isn’t as taboo as drinking alcohol, but experts at ClickMechanic say it can make you feel indolent and potentially unsafe while driving.

Eating too much chocolate before a trip can cost drivers fines or even jail time (Image: Canva).

Eating chocolate could see drivers fined or jail time.

Andrew Jervis, co-founder of Online Repair Marketplace, said: Whether it’s eating out, frequenting family gatherings, or just sitting at home eating hot cross buns and tons of chocolate.

Food plays an important role in this celebration. Chocolate is a common food in households across the UK.

What many people don’t know, however, is the effect it can have on the body if consumed in large amounts. This can be a problem when driving home later.

Why is it dangerous to eat a lot of chocolate before driving?

Chocolate, especially the milk and white varieties, contains sugar that can affect a person’s blood sugar levels.

Mr. Jervis explained: This spikes blood sugar levels and causes the body to produce more insulin to fight the effects.

This process is often overcompensated, causing blood sugar levels to plummet and making you feel tired, irritable, and even dizzy or light-headed.

Chocolate also has a high fat content, so it takes longer to digest and leaves you feeling sluggish.

This is not good when you are in charge of the vehicle as it can reduce your reaction time in the event of an accident.

Too much chocolate can affect drivers (Image: Canva).

Consuming too much dark chocolate is also problematic due to the high levels of magnesium in cocoa concentrates, which some studies have concluded induce sleep.

Road safety charity Brake says between 10 and 20 per cent of all road accidents in the UK are caused by fatigue.

There is no specific offense for driving while tired, but it is considered a factor in causing a crash or serious accident that can be prosecuted as dangerous driving.

In the most serious cases, you will face driving bans, unlimited fines and up to 14 years in prison.

Mr Jervis said: It is still very easy to enjoy the long weekend of Easter celebrations and relax with friends and family.

Keep an eye on what you eat and drink to avoid unfortunate situations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bournemouthecho.co.uk/news/23440283.uk-drivers-sent-prison-eating-much-chocolate/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related