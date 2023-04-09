China flies fighter jets near Taiwan after leader’s trip to USExBulletin





In this image taken from video footage broadcast by China’s CCTV on Saturday, a Chinese fighter jet performs an in-flight refueling maneuver at an unspecified location. CCTV via AP .

BEIJING China sent warships and dozens of fighter jets to Taiwan on Saturday, the Taiwanese government said, in retaliation for a meeting between the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives and the President of Democracy self-governing island claimed by Beijing as part of its territory.

The Chinese military has announced the start of three-day “combat readiness patrols” as a warning to Taiwanese who want to make the island’s de facto independence permanent. The People’s Liberation Army gave no indication whether it might include a repeat of previous drills with missiles fired at sea, which disrupted sea and air flights.

President Kevin McCarthy spoke with President Tsai Ing-wen in California on Thursday, adding to a series of foreign lawmakers who met with Tsai to show their support in the face of Chinese bullying. Beijing reacted on Friday by imposing a travel ban and financial sanctions against American groups and individuals associated with Tsai’s American visit.

On Saturday, eight warships and 71 planes were detected near Taiwan, 45 of which flew over the center line of the strait that separates it from the mainland, the island’s defense ministry said. He said they included Chengdu J-10, Shenyang J-11 and Shenyang J-16 jet fighters.

Also on Saturday, the navy planned to hold “live-fire training” in Luoyuan Bay in Fujian Province, opposite Taiwan, the local Maritime Authority said. Ships were banned during the firing, which was also due to take place on five dates over the next two weeks.

Taiwan separated from China in 1949 after a civil war. The ruling Communist Party says the island is forced to rejoin the mainland, by force if necessary. Beijing says contacts with foreign officials are encouraging Taiwanese who want formal independence, a step the ruling party says would lead to war.

“This is a serious warning against collusion and provocation between ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces and outside forces,” a statement from the PLA said. The “Joint Sword” exercises “defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Plans also called for the exercise to include a destroyer, missile boats, ballistic missiles and land-based anti-ship missiles as well as early warning, electronic warfare and refueling aircraft, according to the Global Times, a report. newspaper published by the Communist Party. .

The Taiwanese military said missile defense systems had been activated and air and sea patrols had been sent to track the Chinese plane.

“We condemn such an irrational act that has jeopardized regional security and stability,” a Defense Ministry statement said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government has stepped up efforts to intimidate the island by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby and firing missiles into the sea.

The United States has no formal relations with Taiwan, a center of high-tech industry and one of the world’s largest traders, but does have extensive informal and commercial ties. Washington is bound by federal law to ensure the island of 22 million has the means to defend itself if China attacks.

Military analysts suggest that a possible Chinese strategy in the event of an attack is to try to pressure Taiwan to surrender by blocking sea and air traffic, preventing the United States, Japan or other allies to intervene or send supplies.

On Saturday, the PLA was testing its ability to dominate sea, air and information and “create a situation of deterrence and suppression”, said the mainland newspaper The China Daily.

Taiwan and the mainland have multi-billion dollar trade and investment ties, but no official relations.

“We will never give way to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist activities in any form and will certainly take resolute measures to defeat any foreign interference,” said a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the Cabinet, Zhu Fenglian, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

“The complete reunification of our country must be achieved, and it can, without a doubt, be achieved,” Zhu said on Friday.

