‘Bodyguard’ UK performance interrupted twice by crowd singing – closed





As Jimmy Durante said, “Everybody wants to be in acting!”

As reported by Sky News, the unruly crowd at Manchester’s Palace Theater on Friday night proved just that, as they continued to sing along to the musical “The Bodyguard.”

Police rushed to the theater and stopped the performance 10 minutes before it ended. Some audience members said, “I sang beyond the lead in the last song.”

Greater Manchester Police said the two were removed from the event and charges were being decided.

“Police were called to the Palace Theater last night after staff reported that a number of people in the audience had caused a commotion,” the spokesperson said. The two men removed by security have spoken to police and will make a decision on further action after reviewing the evidence.”

Eventually the elimination was the second such incident of the night. The Manchester Evening News reported that Act One was paused to evict others who were singing ahead of the actors.

Former Pussycat Dolls singer Melody Thornton plays Rachel Marron. She shared an Instagram video of her apologizing for having to stop the show.

“I just wanted to say thank you so much to the people of Manchester for coming to tonight’s show. I am so grateful to all the people who respect what you paid for and respect the people on stage who want to put on a beautiful show for you. As for everything that happened tonight – I can’t say because I don’t know all the details – I’m very sorry I couldn’t finish the show.”

Fellow actor Aiden Callahan, who plays bodyguard Frank Farmer on the show, tweeted: “Theater canceled tonight due to disgusting behavior. We wanted to continue, but it turned out to be a big deal. I am so sorry that a few bad behaviors ruined it, which was 99.9% of a great audience.”

The theater has suspended performances tonight because of disgusting behavior. We wanted to continue, but it turned out to be a big deal. I’m so sorry that a few badly behaved individuals who were 99.9% of the great audience ruined it. https://t.co/quemi5Jmt5

— Ayden Callaghan (@AydenCallaghan) April 7, 2023

