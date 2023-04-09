Leaked US war files contain fictitious information, Ukraine says





The leak of classified U.S. and NATO documents on Ukraine’s military and its much-anticipated spring counteroffensive is part of a Russian information operation and does not reveal Kiev’s actual operational plans, it said. said a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The documents, seen by the Financial Times, are around five weeks old and appear to have first leaked to social networking site 4chan before spreading to Telegram and Twitter.

The US Department of Defense said on Friday it was investigating reports of a new batch of classified documents leaking online and had officially referred the Justice Department for investigation.

While the files don’t give specific details about Ukraine’s plans for the battlefield, they do provide some insight into what Washington thinks Ukraine will need to retake territory currently occupied by Russia when Kiev begins. its counter-offensive at the end of April or May.

Russia is seeking all means to seize the information initiative, to try to influence Ukraine’s counter-offensive plans, to introduce doubts, to jeopardize the plans, to frighten [us] with their awareness, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskyy, said in a statement on Telegram. This is a bluff…it has nothing to do with Ukraine’s real plans.

Podolyak said the documents only provided a statistical analysis of the supplies, possible operational and tactical plans, and a large volume of fictitious information.

If Russia had really received documents on real scenarios, it would hardly have made them public, he added. After all, it is much more valuable to prepare your own counter-traps, while leaving the other side in the dark about their own knowledge.

US officials confirmed to the FT that the documents appeared to be partly authentic and were classified, but said at least one of them showed signs of tampering.

The apparently falsified document puts the number of Russian soldiers killed in action at between 16,000 and 17,500, and the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers at around 71,500. An original of this document, also leaked online, puts the number at 35,500 to 43 500 dead among the soldiers on the Russian side and 16,000 to 17,500 for the Ukraine.

The United States had previously estimated total Russian casualties since its full-scale invasion in February 2022 at around 200,000 wounded and killed, with Ukrainian casualties at around 100,000.

Each country’s military aircraft loss figures appeared similarly reversed and distorted in the same leaked document.

US Department of Defense spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told the FT on Thursday that the Pentagon was investigating the apparent leak. We are aware of reports of social media posts and the ministry is looking into the matter.

The leak was first reported by The New York Times on Thursday.

A document labeled top secret on the state of the conflict as of March 1 mentions Russian Wagner mercenaries charging into the town of Bakhmut, where fighting has raged for the past 10 months in the longest battle of the latest Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Another document lists 12 credible combat brigades for the Ukrainian counteroffensive. It says nine are being trained by the United States and its allies, six of which will be ready by March 31, while three will be ready in April. The document also indicates that Ukraine will have 253 tanks, among other armor and equipment.

A Western defense adviser who works with the Ukrainian military said the documents appeared real, but most of the information was not sensitive and could have been fabricated.

The documents do not say where [Ukrainian counter]-the attack would take place or when, he said, and they also do not contain information on mobile command units.

The leak is more embarrassing than anything else, he added.

As for the real counter-offensive plans, Podolyak said, Russian troops will certainly be the first to learn about them. I guess it will happen very soon.

