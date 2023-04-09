Do you see a huge passive income opportunity in the UK stock market?





Earning passive income by collecting dividends from stocks and stocks can be a great way to build wealth. But buying when stocks are cheap is even better. That means when they place a low value on the underlying business.

And we can get a good idea of ​​the valuation by examining the various factors. For example, a high dividend yield can in itself be a good indicator of value. Also, its value is enhanced if multiples for earnings, cash flow, and sales are low.

Sometimes the stock market can lower a company’s value even if the business is still doing well. And one argument is that the long period of economic and geopolitical challenges we have endured in recent years have done just that.

value has been built

Many companies that seem solid have seen their share prices decline or go bankrupt. However, growth often continued and value accumulated. So we see tremendous passive income opportunities in the stock market for dividend paying investors.

And let’s start our investigation by considering investing in the UK market itself. In fact, the FTSE 100 Index is currently yielding around 3.4%. And I aim to include an index-following tracker fund as part of a diversified dividend portfolio.

However, Id also considers investing in stocks of individual companies for dividends. For example, identity research firms such as supermarket chain J Sainsbury and smoking products supplier Imperial Brands.

I am also interested in IG Group, a financial technology company that provides a trading platform for investors and speculators. And companies like biopharmaceutical giant GSK and energy company National Grid will be tapping the calculator.

Beyond that, fast-moving consumer goods companies Unilever and Diageo will come under my magnifying glass. And there are others. But one of the key considerations when I’m choosing a company is that their operations tend to be more defensive than cyclical.

And all the companies I mentioned fall into that category. So I hope their business trades steadily and supports growing annual dividends for years to come.

an uncertain outlook

However, even defensive businesses with good trading and financial records can face operational challenges from time to time. Some may cut their dividends and I may lose money investing in their stocks long term.

Indeed, all stocks have risks and positive potential. And Jamie Dimon, CEO of US bank JPMorgan Chase, recently expressed caution about the overall economic outlook.

In his annual letter to bank shareholders, he said the economy is doing pretty well right now. But he also sees storm clouds ahead. And where the US economy goes, the UK often follows.

Still, it often takes uncertain prospects to create the best stock market deals. So I tend to dig into my research now, with the goal of adding some of the dividend-paying stocks to my portfolio.

