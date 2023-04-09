The French opening in China highlights the division of Europe with the United States





High-level diplomatic meetings on both sides of the world underscore growing tensions between the United States and Europe over how to engage with China.

French President Emmanuel Macron, on a three-day trip to China, presents his outreach as an effort to recruit Chinese President Xi Jinping to play a major role in building peace between Ukraine and Russia, by to overpower Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The summit comes as Chinese officials warned of consequences and retaliation in response to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) hosting Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California this week.

McCarthy, speaking to reporters after his meeting with Tsai, said he hoped Macron would ask Xi not to “fund Russia’s war in Ukraine” and reiterated that “democracy makes the world safer and safer.” stronger”.

“I hope he will deliver a message that Americans meeting President Tsai are positive for the same aspect he is meeting with President Xi,” he said.

The dueling diplomatic summits highlight the divide between the United States and Europe on how to deal with China.

While the Biden administration and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle portray Xi as working to reshape the world along China’s authoritarian model, European leaders are less united on the risks versus the benefits of close ties with Beijing.

The Elysee Palace said Macron and President Biden, in a call ahead of the French leader’s trip, discussed a “common desire to engage China in accelerating the end of the war in Ukraine and to help build lasting peace in the region”.

The administration was more reserved in its description of the conversation. A two-line reading from the White House simply said that Biden and Macron talked about the French president’s upcoming trip and reiterated their support for Ukraine.

France’s approach: seeking peace, maintaining economic ties

Macron’s visit, accompanied by dozens of trade officials, underscores France’s focus on maintaining, if not strengthening, economic ties with China, even as the United States has warned for months that Beijing was considering sending weapons to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine.

“I am convinced that China has a major role to play in building peace. This is what I came to discuss, to move forward,” Macron tweeted on Thursday. “With President Xi Jinping, we will also talk about our businesses, climate and biodiversity, and food security.”

Xi has sought to portray himself as a global peacemaker. Sitting alongside Macron on Thursday in Beijing, he said China was committed to facilitating peace talks and a settlement on “the Ukrainian crisis”, asserted that a nuclear war should never be fought and that “concerns legitimate security interests of all parties” should be taken into account. account.

French President Emmanuel Macron, bottom right, arrives to deliver a speech at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, China, Friday, April 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

French officials say they see no conflict of interest between maintaining trade relations with China while trying to get Xi to act more responsibly.

“Talking with China and having direct engaging talks doesn’t mean you erase economic ties,” a French diplomat told The Hill.

“Personal engagement is even more important with China, after three years of the pandemic, and given the nature of the regime,” the diplomat continued, a reference to Xi’s near total power over the state.

How Europe and the United States Differ on China

But critics say Macron’s coterie of business leaders is undermining any effort to push Xi to crack down on Russia.

“In a situation where we’re trying to talk strategy with the Chinese, trying to get them to commit to not delivering weapons to Russia, bringing in as many businessmen with all the business in mind and euro signs in their students, that’s the wrong signal,” said Roland Freudenstein, vice president and director of GLOBSEC Brussels, a Slovakia-based think tank. “That means you come with a carrot, but you don’t come with a stick, and any talk about the stick is invalid at that time.”

Other experts, however, said Macron should not be made the boogeyman of this visit to China, considering that Europe has business interests to maintain in China.

“The United States and Europe both have this new kind of idea that China is a rival, a partner and a competitor. For the United States, the order is probably first rival, then competitor, then partner. For Europe it was the other way around before,” said Matthias Matthijs, EU expert at the Council on Foreign Relations.

“The Europeans are slowly getting closer to the American line on China, but the United States has also moved very aggressively in a different direction than, say, under the Obama administration, and the Europeans are not there yet. there because they have no reason to be,” added Matthijs, also a professor of international political economy at the School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University.

Biden and Xi have not spoken since meeting in Bali, Indonesia on the sidelines of the G20 summit in November, but Biden said he would speak to Xi following China’s spy balloon ride through the United States in February.

Asked about the phone call between Biden and Macron, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Wednesday declined to provide further details, but said the president was “grateful” Macron called him before. his trip to Beijing.

“We still urge China, if it really wants to hasten the end of the war, to join the rest of the international community in condemning what Mr. Putin is doing,” Kirby said.

“China has a relationship with them, so we’ve said it before, we’d like to see them put more pressure on Mr. Putin to end this war. And if they really believe in lasting peace, then they could.

FILE – U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit, Nov. 14, 2022, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Europe, however, is less concerned than the United States about China’s supply of arms to Russia, mainly because China already sells oil, gas and other goods to Russia that help the Putin’s regime to stay afloat, Matthijs explained.

“I don’t think it’s a red line [for Europe], I don’t think that’s a very high-risk scenario. If there were to be any evidence, I think Europe would come close to the US line on this, but they’re just not convinced the Chinese are ready to go there,” he said. he declares.

Europe itself is divided on China

But not all European leaders share France’s point of view on China.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who accompanied Macron on his trip, took a more hawkish stance, calling Beijing “more repressive at home and more assertive abroad”, and saying that the Europe should “de-risk” its economic relations with China.

“Far from being deterred by the atrocious and illegal invasion of Ukraine, President Xi maintains his ‘unlimited friendship’ with Putin,” von der Leyen said in a major speech on China late last month.

“How China continues to interact with Putin’s war will be a determining factor for the future of EU-China relations,” she said.

Its warmongering approach is seen as more in line with countries in central and eastern Europe, which have distanced themselves from mainstream views in France and Germany that engagement with China can help deter aggression.

Lithuania is at the forefront of denouncing China’s malicious intentions. China cut Lithuanian imports by 80% in 2021 after Vilnius deepened economic ties with Taiwan. And Czechia and Slovakia, said Freudenstein, are increasingly aligned with Vilnius.

“While the general trend is negative, even in France and Germany, you have, in my view, a growing divide between most of the countries on the eastern flank and then Britain, on the one hand,” he said. he declared, “and the western and continental continents”. southwestern Europe on the other. And the latter club hasn’t completely given up on China.

Yet there are also concerns about the future of the United States, and if the 2024 presidential election ushers in an isolationist Republican administration, it will undo the Biden administration’s efforts to rebuild ties with Europe that have been severely strained. during the former Trump presidency.

“There is relief in Europe with Biden’s commitment, but there is always at the same time a fear that this could all go wrong in the next two years,” Matthijs said.

