Masters 2023: UK tee time and overall group with Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka out late in round 3

A storm forced an early end to Friday night’s game at Augusta. That said, a large portion of the field returned on Saturday morning to complete the second round and was greeted with a grim situation.

Rahm declined this in order to reserve his place in the last group, and the delay will result in a second start in round three and prevent the pairing on Saturday. Koepka and Rahm will be joined by amateur Sam Bennett at 6:04pm BST.

At the same time, Tiger Woods will start the round from the 10th tee after making the number cut.

3rd round tea time

(All times BST – * indicates start on tee 10)

4:30pm: Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith

4:30pm*: Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III, Dustin Johnson

4:42pm: Tom Kim, Keegan Bradley, Xander Chaupel

4:42pm*: Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau

4:54pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Matt Fitzpatrick

4:54pm*: Sahith Theegala, Abraham Ancer, Mito Pereira

5:06pm: Kyunghoon Lee, Ryan Fox, Patrick Reed

5:06pm*: Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa, Chris Kirk

5:18pm: Justin Rose, Russell Henry, Shane Laurie

5:18pm*: Taylor Moore, Siwoo Kim, Zach Johnson

5:30pm: Gary Woodland, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann

5:30pm*: Fred Couples, Mackenzie Hughes, Seamus Power

5:42pm: Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young

5:42pm*: JT Poston, Talor Gooch, Keith Mitchell

5:54pm: Colin Morikawa, Victor Hovland, Jason Day

5:54pm*: Charl Schwartzel, Billy Horschel, Scott Stallings

6:06pm: Brooks Koepka, John Rahm, Sam Bennett

6:06pm*: Thomas Pieters, Tiger Woods, Seongjae Lim

