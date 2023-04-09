China begins second day of military exercises; American and Taiwanese surveillance missiles





Two Chinese military helicopters hover over a PLA Navy tugboat, seen from Pingtan Island, the closest point to Taiwan, in China’s Fujian province, April 7, 2023. The United States says that they are closely monitoring Chinese exercises around Taiwan after Beijing began three days of military exercises around the island.

Greg Baker | AFP | Getty Images

China began a second day of drills around Taiwan on Sunday as the island’s Defense Ministry reported several Air Force sorties and said it was monitoring the movement of missile forces Chinese, as the United States said it was also monitoring.

China, which claims to democratically govern Taiwan as its own territory, began three days of military exercises around the island on Saturday, the day after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a brief visit to the United States.

While a security source told Reuters most activities on Saturday ended by sunset, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said they resumed on Sunday and the island’s military had spotted several aircraft, including Su-30 and J-11 fighters, as well as ships.

“As for the movements of the Chinese Communist Rocket Force, the national army also has a tight grip through the joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance system, and the air defense forces remain on high alert. “, said the ministry.

The People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force is responsible for China’s land-based missile system.

Last August, following a visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, China staged war games around Taiwan, including firing missiles into waters near the island, although it has yet to announce similar exercises this time.

While in Los Angeles last week, in what was officially considered a transit back from Central America, Tsai met with Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, despite the warnings from Beijing against him.

The de facto U.S. Embassy in Taiwan said on Sunday that the United States was closely monitoring China’s exercises around Taiwan and was “comfortable and confident” that it had the resources and sufficient capacity at the regional level to ensure peace and stability.

American communication channels with China remain open and the United States has always called for restraint and not to change the status quo, said a spokesperson for the American Institute in Taiwan, which serves as an embassy in the absence of formal diplomatic relations.

Taiwanese supporters hold signs during a rally outside the Westin Bonaventure hotel where Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen will spend the night before meeting Kevin McCarthy, in Los Angeles, April 4, 2023.

Frederic J. Brown | AFP | Getty Images

Washington severed diplomatic relations with Taipei in favor of Beijing in 1979 but is required by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

China, which has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control, maintains that Taiwan is the most important and sensitive issue in its relations with the United States, and that the topic is a frequent source of tension.

Beijing views Tsai as a separatist and has rebuffed her repeated calls for talks. Tsai says only Taiwanese can decide their future.

Chinese fighters and warships

Over the past three years, China has stepped up its military pressure against Taiwan, carrying out regular missions around Taiwan, but not in its territorial airspace or over the island itself.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Sunday morning that in the past 24 hours it had spotted 71 Chinese air force planes and nine navy ships around Taiwan.

The ministry released a map showing that about half of those planes, including Su-30s and J-11s, crossed the center line of the Taiwan Strait, which for years served as an unofficial barrier between two sides.

The ministry had said late Saturday that all 71 planes had crossed the line, but specified the number on Sunday with the map, showing where the crossings were made and by how many planes.

Chinese state media said the planes were armed with live weapons. Taiwanese air force jets also usually carry live weapons when rushing to fend off Chinese incursions.

Late on Saturday, the Taiwan Ocean Affairs Council, which runs the coast guard, posted footage on its YouTube channel showing one of its vessels tailing a Chinese warship, but did not give an exact location. .

“You are seriously undermining regional peace, stability and security. Please immediately turn around and leave. If you continue, we will take deportation action,” a coast guard officer said over the radio. to the Chinese ship.

Other footage showed a Taiwanese warship, the Di Hua, accompanying the coastguard vessel in what the coastguard officer calls a “standoff” with the Chinese warship.

Still, civilian flights around Taiwan, including to Kinmen and Matsu, two Taiwan-controlled island groups just off the Chinese coast, continued as normal.

In August, civilian air traffic was disrupted after China announced effective no-fly zones in several blocks near Taiwan where it was firing missiles.

Taiwan has sought to restart trade halted during the Covid-19 pandemic to show goodwill to Beijing, including allowing flights to a large number of Chinese cities to resume, but Beijing has complained that Taipei is too slow.

People’s Daily, the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party, said in a commentary that peace, development, exchanges and cooperation are the “common aspiration” of people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

“Compatriots on both sides of the Strait have the same roots and the same culture. They are a family whose blood is thicker than water. Both benefit from peace, both gain from cooperation,” he said. -he declares.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/09/us-monitors-china-drills-near-taiwan-as-beijing-kicks-off-military-drills.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related