A $1.5 trillion debt wall looms for US commercial properties





(Bloomberg) – Nearly $1.5 trillion in commercial real estate debt in the United States must be paid off before the end of 2025. The big question facing these borrowers is who is going to lend to them?

Refinancing risks are front and center for owners of properties ranging from office buildings to stores and warehouses, Morgan Stanley analysts, including James Egan, wrote in a note last week. The wall of maturity here is frontal. The same goes for the associated risks.

The investment bank estimates that valuations of office and retail properties could fall as much as 40% from peak to trough, increasing the risk of default.

To add to the headache, smaller regional banks, the industry’s biggest source of credit, were rocked last year by deposit outflows following the demise of Silicon Valley Bank, raising concerns which will limit their ability to provide financing to borrowers.

The wall of debt is bound to get worse before it gets better. Maturities climb over the next four years, peaking at $550 billion in 2027, according to the MS note. Banks also hold more than half of agency commercial mortgage-backed securities backed by home loans issued by US government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae, increasing their exposure to the sector.

The role that banks have played in this ecosystem, not only as lenders but also as buyers, will aggravate the wave of maturing refinancing, the analysts wrote.

Rising interest rates and worries about defaults have already hurt CMBS transactions. Sales of securities without government support fell about 80% in the first quarter from a year earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News.

Amid the gloom, there are a few bursts of good news. Conservative lending standards in the wake of the financial crisis offer borrowers, and in turn their lenders, some protection against falling values, the analysts wrote.

Sentiment towards multi-family housing also remains much more positive as rents continue to rise, one of the reasons Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust posted a positive return in February, even as a growing number of investors submit withdrawal requests. The availability of agency secured loans will help owners of these properties when they need to refinance.

Yet when apartment buildings are excluded, the scale of the problems facing banks becomes even more glaring. According to the report, up to 70% of other commercial real estate loans maturing in the next five years are held by banks.

Commercial real estate needs to be re-evaluated and other ways to refinance debt are needed, analysts said.

European property issuers, meanwhile, have the equivalent of more than $24 billion to repay over the rest of the year, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Tolu Alamotu wrote in a note.

We certainly see real estate companies doing all they can to deleverage — cutting investment programs, more joint ventures, bond buybacks and, where possible, dividend cuts, she said in an email. Disposals are also at the center of concerns. Some recent comments from real estate issuers suggest that selling large portfolios is still not easy.

Somewhere else:

Investors completed the first sale of subordinated bonds from Europe in nearly a month after the market for such debt was effectively closed by the decision of Swiss regulators to eliminate $ 17 billion of junior securities from Credit Suisse AG. Meanwhile, a global index linked to banks’ so-called contingent convertible bonds rebounded, reaching levels seen before Credit Suisse’s bond writedown.

A 954 billion yuan ($139 billion) corner of China’s credit market showed that smaller banks are not without their own challenges. Capital bond issuance by urban and rural commercial banks in the first three months of 2023 fell 70% from a year earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

A group of Canadian Pacific Railway Co. creditors are trying to prepay $2.4 billion in bonds at a premium after saying the company missed a deadline related to its acquisition of Kansas City Southern, reports Bloomberg News Thursday. The efforts are disputed by the company, which says its demands have been met.

Sound Point Capital Management buys the secured loan obligation platform from Assured Guarantys, forming a $47 billion credit investment firm that will be the world’s fifth-largest CLO manager.

China Evergrande Group, the developer at the heart of the country’s housing crisis, said it has signed restructuring support agreements with some dollar bondholders backing its debt restructuring proposal. Meanwhile, another Chinese carmaker, Shimao Group Holdings Ltd., is circulating draft restructuring offers to advisers of an ad hoc bond group.

