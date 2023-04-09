US investors increase their investment in foreign stocks





U.S. fund managers are increasing their investments in international stock markets after rising interest rates and fears of an economic slowdown ended more than a decade of domestic dominance.

US equities have largely outperformed most other developed and emerging markets since the financial crisis, but the trend started to reverse last year.

The Europe-wide Stoxx 600 index has now outperformed the Wall Streets S&P 500 for four consecutive quarters, its longest stretch of outperformance since 2008. European stocks fell in the middle of last year, but losses were lighter than in the US, and asset managers who benefited from the US growth trend recognized the need to diversify.

If you look at the distribution of our asset management, we have a large concentration in the active U.S. equity space, said Rob Sharps, managing director of T Rowe Price, the $1.3 billion group of funds known for its active management. That’s what they were known for, but it’s also a part of the market that’s losing share.

Sharps said T Rowe is working to build capacity in international fixed income and global equities. While we’re really known for our capabilities in active US equities, I would like the opportunity to grow in those other asset classes, he added.

The BlackRock Investment Institute also said it expects US equities to underperform emerging market, European and Chinese equities over the coming decades, but with a wide range of potential outcomes for the future. China.

Meanwhile, PineBridge Investments, which manages $143 billion in assets, said in its latest strategy note that it had taken a more cautious stance on broader US equities, particularly given the overvaluation of today associated with the upcoming tightening of credit and risk aversion by banks as well as the Federal Reserve’s withdrawal of bond market support. He has a more positive stance on emerging markets, particularly China and India.

Investors have withdrawn $34 billion from US equity funds so far this year, according to data provider EPFR. Europe, on the other hand, recorded $10 billion in admissions.

The United States comfortably retains the largest stock market in the world. The market capitalization of the S&P 500 stands at $34 billion, compared to just under $10 billion on the Euro Stoxx 600. Nevertheless, a combination of macroeconomic factors and differences in market structure are encouraging change. US dominance over the past decade has been fueled by outsized gains for big tech groups, which have been hit particularly hard as rising interest rates reduce the relative attractiveness of long-term growth assets.

European indices, on the other hand, are more strongly tilted towards sectors such as financials and commodities, which are less affected by high rates.

At the same time, a warm winter has helped the European economy hold up better than most economists expected, rebounding strongly from last year’s energy crisis.

In Asia, meanwhile, nearly $16 billion has poured into Chinese equity funds, encouraged by Beijing’s reopening after years of tough coronavirus restrictions. This reopening has also helped Europe, which is more dependent than the United States on exports to China.

China accounted for nearly half of the $34 billion in inflows into broader emerging markets, according to EPFR. Frank Brochin, senior portfolio manager at The Colony Group, an American wealth manager, said that to some extent investors are realizing that China is investable again.

Brochin said the growing sophistication of investors such as charitable foundations, endowments and family offices should also provide a long-term boost to U.S. investments overseas, but the trend could offer more upside. to local businesses than to American managers.

We [mainly] bring in local managers as they have deep knowledge and understanding of these markets which are difficult to replicate, he said.

