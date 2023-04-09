US investigating whether classified Ukrainian documents leaked or altered





WASHINGTON (AP) The Justice Department has launched an investigation into the possible release of Pentagon documents that have been posted on several social media sites and appear to detail U.S. and NATO assistance to Ukraine, but which may have been altered or used as part of a misinformation campaign. .

The documents, which have been posted on sites such as Twitter, are labeled secret and look like routine updates that the US Army’s Joint Chiefs of Staff would produce daily but not distribute publicly. They are dated February 23 to March 1 and provide what appear to be details of the progress of weapons and equipment entering Ukraine with more specific timeframes and amounts than the United States typically provides publicly.

READ MORE: US to provide Ukraine with $2.6 billion in military aid

They are not war plans and they provide no details of any planned Ukrainian offensive. And some inaccuracies, including estimates of the death toll among Russian soldiers that are significantly lower than numbers publicly stated by US officials, have led some to question the authenticity of the documents.

In a statement Friday, Sabrina Singh, a Pentagon spokeswoman, said the Department of Defense had formally referred the matter to the Department of Justice for investigation. And the Justice Department, in a separate statement on Friday, said: “We have been in communication with the Department of Defense regarding this matter and have opened an investigation.

The investigation comes as questions continued to swirl about the origin and validity of the documents, and reports suggest others have started popping up on social media sites.

It is very important to remember that over the past decades the most successful operations of the Russian special services have taken place in Photoshop,” Andriy Yusov, spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence directorate, told TV. Ukrainian. From a preliminary analysis of these materials, we see false and distorted figures on the losses on both sides, with part of the information collected from open sources.

Separately, however, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office released a statement on Friday about a meeting he had with his senior staff, and he noted that those attending the meeting focused on measures to prevent the leakage of information regarding the plans of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

READ MORE: With no peace in sight, NATO nations consider more military aid to Ukraine

If the documents released are authentic to any degree, however, the leak of classified data is troubling and raises questions about what other information about the war in Ukraine or any upcoming offensive may be released. On Friday, US officials did not provide any details about the origin of the documents, their authenticity or who first published them online.

The New York Times was the first to report on the documents. Later Friday, The Times reported that more material involving Ukraine as well as other sensitive national security topics such as China and the Middle East had begun to appear on social media.

A US official said the initial documents resembled data produced daily by the Joint Chiefs of Staff, although some numbers were wrong. Even if they were legitimate, the official said, the United States believes these documents have little real intelligence value because much of it is information that Russia would already know or could glean on the battlefield. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the intelligence documents.

Charts and graphs depict the state of the battlefield on both sides a month ago, U.S. military movements over the past 24 hours, manpower and local weather outlook.

But there are errors. Under a section titled Total Assessed Loss, a document lists 16,000 to 17,500 Russian victims and up to 71,000 Ukrainian victims. General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, publicly stated last November that Russia had lost well over 100,000 troops and Ukraine had lost as many. And those estimates have continued to climb in recent months, though officials have stopped providing more exact numbers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/u-s-investigates-whether-classified-ukraine-documents-were-leaked-altered The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related