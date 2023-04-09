Leaked Pentagon documents show Russian intelligence compromised by US





Leaked classified documents detailing US national security secrets relating to Ukraine, China and the Middle East would show how extensively the Pentagon has infiltrated Russian intelligence.

The documents, which surfaced on Twitter, Telegram, the 4chan message board and elsewhere on Friday, contain warnings to US intelligence agencies ahead of Russian attacks in Ukraine and even include details of specific targets, The New York Times reported. .

They also depict how the war ravaged both sides of the conflict, depicting a compromised and exhausted Russian army and a Ukrainian army running out of air defense ammunition.

The classified documents would also reveal US efforts to spy on key Ukrainian political and military leaders and the plan drawn up with NATO to help Ukraine launch a counterattack.

One of the leaks includes “a secret plan to prepare and equip nine brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by the United States and NATO for the spring offensive,” said a Telegram account that posted the documents.

The Justice Department has opened an investigation into the leaks alongside the Department of Defense investigation.

Classified documents leaked to social media this week include real-time warnings from the United States about Russian attacks in Ukraine. CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said the Department of Defense had formally referred the matter to the Department of Justice.

“We have been in communication with the Ministry of Defense regarding this matter and have opened an investigation,” confirmed a spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice.

Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had met with senior military officials to discuss “measures to prevent information leakage”.

The leaked documents reportedly include a plan by the United States and NATO to prepare Ukraine for a spring counteroffensive. AFP via Getty Images The leak also shows how US intelligence was able to warn Ukraine of Russian attacks in real time. AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are clinging to the key town of Bakhmut in the eastern Donbass region, where Moscow threatens a major supply route, according to the British Ministry of Defence.

“Russia has made further progress and is now most likely advancing into the city center,” the Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence update on Saturday.

“Ukraine’s main supply route 0506 west of the city is likely to be at serious risk.”

Fighting also continued in other parts of the country, including in Adviivka, about 160 km south of Bakhmut, where Russian forces shelled a chemical plant, wrote Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the regional military administration of Donetsk, on Telegram.

As fighting continues across Ukraine, peace talks remain stalled.

Zelensky said fighting with Russia will only stop after Ukraine retakes Crimea, the southern peninsula Russia has occupied since 2014, even as the West urges Chinese President Xi Jinping to help negotiate a peace agreement between the belligerent countries.

Zelensky said Ukraine would not stop fighting with Russia until it retakes Crimea, which Russia invaded in February 2014. YouTube/Office of the President of Ukraine

Zelensky made the statement during a late speech on Friday after announcing a Ramadan event with the Ukrainian head of state at the Crimean Tartars cultural center in Kyiv.

“The world should know: respect and order will return to international relations only when the Ukrainian flag returns to Crimea, when there is freedom there like everywhere else in Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky’s comments came a day after his Crimean envoy said Russia had two choices: give up Crimea or fight.

To minimize Ukrainian military losses, minimize threats to civilians living in the occupied territories, as well as the destruction of civilian infrastructure, Ukraine plans to give Russia a choice of how to leave Crimea,” said Tamila Tasheva at Politico.

“If they do not agree to leave voluntarily, Ukraine will continue to liberate its territory by military means.”

Meanwhile, some Western countries are urging China to help end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

French leader Emmanuel Macron urged Xi to negotiate the deal during his visit to Beijing this week.

“I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses and bring everyone back to the negotiating table,” Macron told his Chinese counterpart, who said France and China had the “capacity and responsibility” to protect world peace, BBC reported.

China previously released its own peace plan, but Western countries criticized it saying it favored Russia.

Russia said China had “a very effective and imposing potential for mediation”, but the peace talks had completely stalled.

“The situation with Ukraine is complex, so far there is no prospect of a peaceful settlement,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Russia has “no other choice” than to continue the war.

