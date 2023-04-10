York and Shetland sites join UK bid for UNESCO World Heritage status | Legacy





York’s historic city center and Shetland’s ancient settlements have been announced as one of seven sites supported by the British government to be listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

York, which boasts a Minster and enjoys a rich history inherited by its Anglo-Saxon, Viking and Norman inhabitants, and three ancient settlements known as the pinnacle of Iron Age Shetland join five other position bids announced on the Tentative List.

Also on the list is Birkenhead Park, which opened in 1847 as a pioneering project bringing greenery to the urban environment, providing a blueprint for urban planning.

The Tentative List, published by the Government approximately every 10 years, lists sites across the UK and overseas territories where tenders believe are most likely to achieve status as one of the most special places on earth. The government will now work with local authorities and delegated administrations to develop tenders.

The Eastern Atlantic Flyway, a migratory route that crosses western Europe including Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Kent, was included on the list in recognition of its critical importance to bird populations and wildlife.

The Little Cayman Marine Park and Reserve in the Cayman Islands is designated due to its outstanding importance for marine diversity and stunning natural beauty.

The five sites join the other two sites already on the Tentative List. Flow Country is a large area of ​​peatland that straddles Caithness and Sutherland in northern Scotland and plays an important role in supporting biodiversity. The Gracehill Moravian Church Settlement in Northern Ireland is part of a joint tender with other Moravian religious sites in Denmark, the United States and Germany, which aims to recognize the Church’s activities in establishing an international religious community.

If successful, the seven sites on the Tentative List will join 33 other World Heritage sites already based in England, including Stonehenge and Hadrians Wall.

York City Council President Keith Aspden said: York Minster’s collection of medieval stained glass and historic parish churches in the city center are unmatched.

David Armstrong, Vice President of Birkenhead Park, said a successful World Heritage application would bolster Birkenhead’s wider regeneration and, ultimately, recognition as a World Heritage Site would give the flagship park a more solid place in history. It better adds to its international recognition.

Laura Davies, UNESCO UK representative, said the five new additions to the list brilliantly reflect the diversity and beauty of the natural and cultural heritage of Britain and its overseas territories and look forward to working with them towards World Heritage inscription. said.

This article was amended on 10 April 2023 to refer to Shetland rather than Shetland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2023/apr/10/york-shetland-birkenhead-east-atlantic-flyway-cayman-flow-country-gracehill-unesco-world-heritage The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related