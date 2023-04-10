UK insulation plan will take 300 years to meet government target, critics say | energy efficiency





According to industry calculations, the government’s house insulation plan will take 190 years to upgrade the energy efficiency of the UK’s drafty housing stock and 300 years to meet the government’s own target to reduce fuel poverty.

Critics of the Great British Insulation Scheme, which aims to insulate 300,000 homes annually over the next three years, have raised concerns that the plan is not enough to reach the 19 million British homes that need better insulation.

Labor added that it would not address the government’s abysmal record on home heating. The rate of energy efficiency upgrades is 20 times lower than in the last Labor government.

The UK Business Council for Sustainable Development calculated that the pace of the new plan, announced last week as part of a broader energy security strategy, will take nearly 200 years to reach homes in need of an upgrade.

According to fuel-poverty charity National Energy Action, the plan will take another 100 years to meet the government’s own target to improve home energy efficiency for fuel-poor households in the UK alone.

UK Business Council for Sustainable Development Chairman Jason Longhurst said we don’t have much time to act.

Matt Copeland, policy director for National Energy Action, said progress on energy efficiency in the UK has been too slow over the past decade and new initiatives do not target fuel tight households well. Bill.

He added: Our own analysis of the UK’s most recent set of fuel poverty statistics suggests it will take around 300 years for the government to reach its statutory target for all fuel poverty households.

A spokesperson for the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero said strong progress was being made on home insulation and the government did not recognize this analysis.

House insulation subsidies are seen as an important part of the UK’s plan to become a net zero carbon economy by 2050 by making houses more energy efficient. They will also provide immediate benefits to homes by making them warmer and lowering energy bills. However, the rate of home energy efficiency upgrades has plateaued in recent years, with nearly two-thirds of UK homes requiring better insulation.

The number of energy-efficient installations in the UK, such as insulated lofts and hollow walls, peaked at 2.3m in 2012, but efficiency programs cut under the Conservative government have stagnated housing upgrades. By 2021, annual installs are down 96% to less than 100,000.

Secretary of State Ed Miliband has accused Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of failing to act as home energy bills skyrocketed due to skyrocketing market prices after the war in Ukraine.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Sign up for Business Today

All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

One of the reasons energy bills are so high is because the Conservatives have set a disastrous record for heating homes. He said the current energy efficiency rate is 20 times lower than in the previous Labor government, but Rishi Sunak is failing to act.

Labor has put forward a massive energy efficiency initiative to ensure all 27 million homes in the UK are adequately insulated. If elected, Labor will aim to save 400 homes a year by upgrading the energy efficiency of 2 million homes in the first year of a 10-year, $60 billion plan.

The party claims it will create 450,000 jobs by the end of the decade by installing energy-saving measures such as loft insulation and double-glazing, renewable and low-carbon technologies.

Labor’s Warm Homes plan will upgrade needed 19 million homes, cutting costs and creating thousands of good jobs for electricians and engineers across the country, Miliband said.

A government spokesperson said: The Great British Insulation Scheme will support the installation of energy efficiency measures in approximately 300,000 homes. That’s the $6.6 billion we pledged this Congress and an additional $6 billion by 2028 to help reduce emissions from homes and buildings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/apr/09/uk-insulation-scheme-would-take-300-years-to-meet-its-own-targets-say-critics The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related