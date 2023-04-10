UK Emergency Alert Test – Enter a Date in Your Diary Now





The UK will conduct a national test of emergency alerts on 23 April at 3pm. Alerts sent to all 4G and 5G phones, sound and vibrate for up to 10 seconds.

This system is only used when urgent messages need to be sent to geographic areas and when there is an imminent danger to life. The government envisions using it to warn people of wildfires or severe flooding.

The US, Canada, the Netherlands and Japan already use this kind of system. There have been successful pilots in East Suffolk and Reading.

Notifications for April 23 consist of a text message on your phone’s home screen with sound and vibration.

No one needs to do anything or do anything about it. Phone users can swipe the message or click OK and then continue using the phone as normal.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Oliver Dowden MP, said:

“Getting this system working through national testing means there’s another tool in our toolkit for keeping the public safe during life-threatening emergencies. It can be the sound that saves your life.”

Working together with mobile broadcasting technology, when there is a risk to life, it will provide a means to quickly deliver an emergency message to nearly 90% of mobile phones in a defined area and provide clear instructions on how to best respond. will.

Emergency alert best practices from other countries have shown that people can work more effectively in real emergencies, knowing what an alert looks and sounds if they have been tested before.

This system is used very rarely and is only sent when there is an immediate danger to people’s lives, so people may go unnoticed for months or even years.

You can find more information about emergency alerts, including what they look like and what they sound like, at gov.uk/alerts.

