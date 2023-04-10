3 UK Stocks to Buy with Over 7% Dividend Yields!





UK stocks are a great place to find strong dividend yields. The index is not widely loved by international investors, and lower share prices tend to result in higher dividend yields.

However, when investing for dividends, it’s good to be on the lookout for big returns from time to time. This may reflect concerns about the company’s near-term prospects.

So today I’m looking for 3 high yielding dividend stocks all yielding 7% or more. Are these stocks to avoid or stocks to buy? Well, here are some spoilers. I bought more of this stock or am trying to top up.

To me, they all buy after stocks crash in March.

legal and general

Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) is a British multinational financial services and wealth management company. It currently trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.2, about half of the FTSE 100 average, and offers a dividend yield of 8.1%.

Shares declined in March as concerns about the health of the financial sector spread after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). However, that fear appears to be almost entirely unfounded.

After recovering slightly, the stock is now down 7% over the month. However, there is no logical explanation for this. The company recently announced that earnings-per-share increased 12% to 38.33p for the 12-month period ending Dec. 31.

Meanwhile, over the past year, the company’s solvency II coverage ratio has increased from 187% to 236%. The investment side of the business underperformed last year, which is a concern. However, it is a well-managed business that offers some of the best returns in the index.

phoenix group

Phoenix Group (LSE:PHNX) is another dividend big hit. The stock offers a 9.3% dividend yield, which is one of the largest in the index.

It is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business and is performing well despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. Adjusted operating income increased to 1.24 billion from 1.23 billion in 2021. However, assets under management declined to 259 billion from 310 billion last year. This is a concern for investors and we would like to see this figure rise.

The company specializes in being a traditional closed-ledger aggregator. It’s a business model that works well by providing elasticity in test times. But now the company is growing consumer brands, including Standard Life and SunLife, to reach its target audience. I think we have a bright future ahead.

Aviva

Aviva (LSE:AV.) soared on March 9 when it reported a 35% higher than expected full-year operating profit and announced a 300 million share buyback.

However, this was short-lived. The collapse of the SVB the next day spread panic across the financial markets. Despite the impressive results, the stock has declined and is currently down 9% in the month.

Ironically, Aviva stock fell along with the sector amid fears of unrealized receivable losses and liquidity problems. It was just one day after the company highlighted its solvency ratio of 212%, well above the required value of 150%.

I appreciate that insurance is a saturated market and that this can impact growth. But again, this is a stock that, while strong, is boring for some investors. It offers a very strong 7.5% dividend yield and slight share price appreciation. Although I am buying the dip and hoping for some upward movement.

