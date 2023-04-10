Ukraine Update: UK, Russia attempt to normalize illegal annexation of Ukraine





Britain’s Ministry of Defense said on Sunday that it was an attempt to normalize the situation in Ukraine’s illegally annexed territories, which prompted Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to present a key report at a recent plenary session of the Russian Security Council.

Indeed, in an intelligence update posted on Twitter, the Pentagon said many parts of the region remain active combat zones prone to partisan attacks, and access to basic services for many citizens is extremely limited.

The Russian Security Council met last week for the first time since October 2022.

After the 31 children returned to Ukraine, Ukraine’s chief of staff Andriy Ermak stressed the importance of returning all deported children to Ukraine in a phone call with prominent human rights lawyer Amal Clooney on Saturday.

According to the Ukrainian president’s official website, Yermak and Clooney, co-founder of the Clooney Foundation for Justice, discussed protecting the rights of Ukrainian children and holding Russia accountable for crimes committed against them.

Clooney, who specializes in international criminal law and human rights issues, addressed the UN Security Council calling for justice as evidence of crimes and atrocities committed by Russian forces began to emerge weeks after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

On behalf of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Yermak thanked Clooney.

According to the President’s website, “The people of Ukraine know about your support and appreciate it a lot. Many people have heard your speeches and every word you have about the war and Ukrainians. This is very important indeed. .” said Yermak, according to the president’s website.

Clooney reiterated her support for Ukraine and Ukrainians, adding that she and her foundation colleagues continue to work to bring accountability and justice to victims of international crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.

Kiev says thousands were taken away.

Kiev estimates that nearly 19,500 children have been taken to Russia, which Ukraine condemns as illegal deportation, since Moscow invaded in February last year. Moscow claims the children were transported for their own safety.

Earlier Saturday, the head of a humanitarian organization said 31 children had been reunited with their families in Ukraine after what was described as one of the most difficult tasks to return children from Russia during the war.

So far, the humanitarian organization Save Ukraine has said it has undertaken five missions to return Ukrainian children to their families. This group assisted parents with transportation and planning needed to bring their children back.

Mykola Kuleba, head of Save Ukraine and former children’s rights commissioner in Ukraine, told reporters that no one in Russia is trying to find the parents of the children.

Missile shot down over Crimea

A missile launched from Ukraine-held territory was shot down over the town of Feodosia on the Black Sea on Russian-controlled Crimea, the head of the Moscow-installed Crimean administration said Saturday.

“A missile launched from Ukraine was shot down over Feodosia,” Sergey Aksyonov told Telegram.

Feodosia, located in the southeast of Crimea, is almost 300 km from the nearest Ukrainian occupation zone. Kyiv did not comment on Saturday and was not publicly known to have missiles of that range. The US-supplied HIMARS rocket used by Ukraine has a range of 80 km.

Reuters said it could not immediately confirm the report and it was unclear how Ukraine could have attempted such an airstrike.

Kramatorsk Memorial

Ukrainians laid flowers at a small memorial service on Saturday to honor the 61 people killed when a Russian missile struck a transportation hub a year ago when about 4,000 people gathered to board an evacuation train. Experts said the Tochka-U missiles are armed with cluster munitions. More than 160 people were injured.

“What do you mean? A close friend and her daughter and their dog are dead. What more can you say?” Tetiana Syshchenko, 67, told Agence France-Presse through tears.

She said she narrowly escaped death in the explosion.

Residents arrived a few at a time, approaching a small plaque at the station decorated with flowers and children’s toys.

Russia denied responsibility for the attack.

Tatiana Vorozhko of VOA Ukraine contributed to this report. Some material in this report comes from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

