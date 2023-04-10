



LONDON — Debate in Britain about the role of Russian studies and the promotion of Russian culture sparked by the invasion of Ukraine continues to rage as the battle enters its 14th month.

Pushkin House, the UK’s premier independent Russian cultural center, faced demands last month to change its name and remove its association with the famous 19th-century poet.

Despite the Pushkin House’s fervent opposition to the war and its decision to change the program to give Ukrainian and Russian minorities a voice, this was not enough for some.

British institutions that promote Russian culture are “belonging to an outdated Russian fantasy that reflects neither reality nor current ethical and geopolitical speculation,” says Micha Mu of University College London. Professor Micha Murawski told the Moscow Times.

The intensity of the debates at universities and Russia-related institutions across the country, with debates about how to study Russian culture and the “decolonization” of Russian study programs, has not faded over the course of Russia. – A massive invasion of Ukraine.

Among the most glaring consequences of the war was a dramatic break with Russian-based organizations, the suspension of travel between the two countries, and severely limited partnership options with individuals remaining in the country.

Ammon Cheskin, a lecturer at the University of Glasgow, recalled a confrontation with his Russian colleagues at a university in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod.

“The war was in full swing. We committed atrocities in Bucha and Irpin. And I was talking to Russian colleagues who didn’t recognize or acknowledge them,” Cheskin told The Moscow Times.

“They said typical lines. We cannot know the truth and the media is lying. It was a difficult moment for me.”

Like many other institutions’ academic contacts, Glasgow University severed ties with Nizhny Novgorod shortly after the invasion.

Pushkin House in London Pushkin House

A major impact of the war on Russian language students is making it impossible for them to visit the places where they study due to security concerns and ever-decreasing institutional links.

The war also created divisions among students.

Della Pirrie, a third-year Russian language and history student at UCL, said most of her classmates supported Ukraine but questioned the motives of the two students for deciding to study abroad in a post-Soviet country.

“They rather support [Russian President Vladimir] This is Putin’s behavior.

In addition to Estonia, British universities have sent Russian-speaking students to other post-Soviet countries where Russian is spoken, including Kazakhstan and Georgia.

Since many young Estonians don’t speak Russian, Pirrie said he chatted with older people at post offices and hospitals and watched ETV Plus, a Russian-language channel.

Abroad alumnus Tom Rawcliffe said he was wary of speaking Russian in Tartu, even telling his classmates he was learning Russian.

“I speak Russian only with people who don’t mind speaking Russian in public or when I’m in another part of the region,” he told The Moscow Times.

British universities are debating issues such as whether the importance of Russia should be reduced by renaming courses on Russia and the surrounding region, or whether more scholars specializing in other countries of Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus and Central Asia should be hired. It happened.

Murawski argued that Ukrainian students at British universities are often criticized for being “stuck” with Russians or for being overly “activist” or “emotional” stances.

Statue of Pushkin being demolished in Dnipro, Ukraine. Agent Dnipro / YouTube

He also criticized major international research associations, including the British Slavic and Eastern European Studies Association, for continuing to accept scholars hired from Russian universities.

How far changes to academic practice should go remains a divisive question.

Jeremy Morris, a former lecturer at the University of Birmingham, who now teaches in Denmark, told The Moscow Times that basic academic freedoms are at risk.

“When most people say that Russian studies should be ‘decolonized’, what they mean is that all writers and thinkers should be subjected to sanitary tests, and those who fail this test, from Dostoyevsky to Brodsky, will be recorded in accessible black books. is that you have to do it. All you need is the head librarian’s key,” said Morris.

It was especially difficult for those who teach Russian culture.

While it’s arguably more important than ever to understand Russian politics or history, the case for Russian culture is probably harder to make.

“We need to spark passion in our students for Russian art, literature, music and language,” said James Rann, a lecturer at the University of Glasgow.

“It’s not usually a challenge…but it’s emotionally difficult when you’re struggling to look past the present horrors that Russia is wreaking on Ukraine.”

Director of the Pushkin House Elena Sudakova. Pushkin House

The Pushkin House has yet to change its name, but director Elena Sudakova said she recognized “tension” about the role Russian culture played in Russian imperialism.

Several Ukrainian cities have demolished Pushkin statues in recent months.

But Sudakova also told the Moscow Times that it was important to show that there is still “hope, resistance and perseverance” in Russia.

Some Russian cultural institutions in London did not survive the invasion. For example, the cultural outlet The Calvert Journal was shut down the day after Russia sent tanks over the Ukrainian border.

At the time, the media said in a statement, “In conscience, I cannot continue to deal with culture and art as usual.”

As of now, there seems to be little change in the number of students applying to study Russian at UK universities.

For example, the University of Nottingham has announced 12 proposals for 2021 and 5 for 2022. UCL’s School of Slavonic and East European Studies (SSEES) enrolled 29 students in 2021 and 31 students in 2022.

However, some are concerned that the types of students are changing.

“There are generally two types of students who are interested in Russian,” said Cheskin, a Glasgow lecturer.

News Read more about family history without looking back

“There are people who are attracted to Russia because of its culture, such as British students and Western Europeans, and they have a great love for Russia. And there are students who see Russia as the enemy and want to study it. These are the remaining students. We are not getting as many applications from the first group anymore.”

Ultimately, however, the fate of Russian studies as a discipline hinges on the outcome of the war, and pro-Ukrainian Russians continue to struggle through this uncomfortable reality.

“My life will always go around February 2022,” said Pirrie, a student who plans to continue her Russian studies at graduate level.

In the more than a year since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia hasn’t given the world much to love, but it certainly has a lot to learn.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/04/09/debates-over-ukraine-war-rock-uk-universities-cultural-institutions-a80605 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related