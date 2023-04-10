How can we make the UK a fintech powerhouse by 2030?





Last month the government unveiled a new £360 million plan to increase investment in innovation, attract talent to the UK and make it a science and technology superpower by 2030. The key drivers of technological growth are: Investing in fintech. While this is a positive step in the right direction, more needs to be done for governments to become leaders in digital transformation.

The government’s recent spring budget includes a number of developments that will benefit fintech, such as increased research and development (R&D) tax credits and reduced new investment zones, but fails to adequately address some of the larger barriers to fintech innovation. there is. If the UK is to become a tech powerhouse by 2030, it will need to take a closer look at accelerating fintech through open finance. The UK has long held the crown in open banking, but it’s time to move into the world of open finance to keep pace with the ongoing innovation in financial services around the world.

Accelerating Open Banking: The Next Wave of Growth

There is no denying that open banking has brought enormous benefits. This is evident in the 7 million consumers who currently use open banking-based products and services. We saw how open banking opens up access to current account data and can be leveraged by digital native fintechs to drastically improve services and products. For example, we’ve seen a wave of new lenders leveraging open banking to improve the way borrowers are rated. As a result, the industry is rethinking the entire loan lifecycle, from underwriting to repayment, and new approaches to help people manage their money and build a safety net during economic turmoil.

However, the scope of open banking remains narrow, minimizing the potential for innovation in the sector and limiting the benefits to consumers. The transition from open banking to open finance must accelerate for the sector’s next wave of growth to truly take place.

Several factors are accelerating this transition. First, it is necessary to expand the scope of regulation on open banking to open finance. Second, we need a sense of urgency from industry stakeholders and government as a whole to ensure that momentum does not weaken. Finally, as you implement the first two steps, you should build on the lessons learned from implementing open banking. For example, this should include providing greater incentives for financial institutions to encourage uptake.

Promotion of innovation-friendly regulation

As part of the government’s plan to become a tech superpower by 2030, the UK government wants to use its post-Brexit freedoms to create some of the world’s best pro-innovation regulations and influence global tech standards. It is promising to see the government make such statements. Given its ambitions to become a fintech powerhouse, the UK cannot afford to delay open finance regulation any longer.

Last month, Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan reintroduced the Data Protection and Digital Information Act, which was suspended for September 2022. The bill is currently passing Parliament and updates will reflect progress in UK open finance, identity verification, smart data management of consumer information and UK GDPR. The legislation is important for international transfers of data that will be key to personal data processing, automated decision-making and open finance, but the UK needs to move faster if it is to retain its crown as an industry leader.

Currently, third-party providers (TPPs) can only access consumers’ payment account data. However, open finance allows businesses and individual consumers to share their financial data with approved TPPs. This includes sources such as salaries, taxes, utilities, pensions, savings, and investments. As the availability of data increases, so too does the potential to provide more tailored and personalized services to businesses and consumers, such as cash flow-based lending, automated tax filing, microinsurance, and a holistic overview of their finances. It benefits them as they grapple with the cost of living crisis.

Enabling open finance faces specific challenges to address, such as creating cross-consumer data rights, creating clear accountability frameworks, extending the scope of licenses for TPPs, and enabling a market for building open financial infrastructure. There should be a fairer distribution of incentives across key constituencies. Financial institutions in particular should be more incentivized to expand use cases and share richer data sets. Regulation should not be a burden for them, but an opportunity to advance their products and drive innovation in the sector. If we can continue to advance regulation within this sector, the UK will not only retain its title of “Fintech Forward” but will be well-positioned to become a tech superpower by 2030.

About the author

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fintechmagazine.com/articles/how-can-we-turn-the-uk-into-a-fintech-superpower-by-2030 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related