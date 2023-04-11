The largest electric vehicle battery recycling plant in the United States is





This relationship influenced Ascends’ choice of location: Covington sits in the New Battery Belt, a strip of new battery plants and electric vehicle factories opening up across the Midwest and the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky (look for all the blue icons in this White House map of new industrial investments). Another battery recycling startup, Redwood Materials, has also chosen South Carolina for an upcoming $3.5 billion recycling facility.

There should be a recycling plant about an hour’s drive from each one. [new battery gigafactories], Okronley said. You don’t wanna be [long-distance] ship these really big and heavy EV batteries that are classified as Class 9 hazardous materials.

As it stands, nearby battery factories send their waste up the road to Ascend for what’s called pre-processing. Scrap metal and used batteries are mechanically crushed and sieved, producing a black mass. Ascend extracts lithium carbonate from the mass; the remaining mass contains materials such as graphite, nickel, cobalt and manganese.

Currently, Ascend sells most of these substances on the market; it also converts some dark mass into cathode precursor and cathode active materials at its Massachusetts R&D center. But the company is building a second commercial-scale facility in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, that will take Covington’s outputs and convert them into cathode precursor and cathode active material so they’re ready to go into the manufacturing of new batteries. The billion-dollar plant received $480 million in grants from the Department of Energy as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Acts investment in the national supply of critical materials.

The Covington plant operates in the same way as existing battery recycling plants; the Kentucky site will introduce an entirely new technique for efficiently extracting cathode materials from dark mass, which Ascend has dubbed hydro to cathode.

These two facilities represent the investment we are making in key infrastructure to recover these batteries, keep these critical elements in the United States and return them to supply, OKronley said.

But that’s just the beginning, as the growing popularity of electric vehicles will produce far more used batteries than the nation’s recyclers can handle. Ascend is already fundraising to build more factories, according to OKronley.

Other emerging recycling startups are also getting into it. Redwood Materials, founded by Tesla co-founder JB Straubel, secured a $2 billion loan from the DOE for a plant in Nevada to make new batteries from recycled materials. Canadian company Li-Cycle received a $375 million loan from the DOE for its own facility to process lithium carbonate from a network of recycling plants. Canary Media recently profiled Cirba Solutions’ efforts to expand a battery recycling plant in Ohio.

All of these facilities are tied to the Biden administrations’ goal of making the United States more capable of supplying itself with the batteries that will be essential to electrifying transportation and decarbonizing the grid.

