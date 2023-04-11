Leak of US information: Russian agents claimed new links with the United Arab Emirates





WASHINGTON (AP) U.S. spies caught Russian intelligence agents bragging about convincing the oil-rich United Arab Emirates to work together against U.S. and British intelligence agencies, according to a purported U.S. document posted online in part of a major US intelligence breach.

US officials declined to comment on the document, which bore known top-secret marks and was viewed by The Associated Press. The Emirati government on Monday dismissed any accusation that the United Arab Emirates had deepened its ties with Russian intelligence services as categorically false.

But the United States is increasingly concerned that the United Arab Emirates will allow Russia and the Russians to thwart the sanctions imposed during the invasion of Ukraine.

The document seen by the AP includes an article citing research from March 9 with the title: Russia/UAE: Deepening Intelligence Relations. US officials declined to confirm the authenticity of the documents, something the AP could not do independently. However, it resembled other documents released as part of the recent leak.

The Justice Department has opened an investigation into the possible release of Pentagon documents that were posted on several social media sites. They appear to detail US and NATO assistance to Ukraine and US intelligence assessments of which US allies might strain ties with those countries.

Some of the documents may have been altered or used in a disinformation campaign, US officials said. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby urged caution on Monday, as we know at least in some cases that information has been tampered with.

Referring to the main successor agency to the Soviet-era KGB, the document seen by the AP states: In mid-January, FSB officials claimed that UAE security officials and Russia had agreed to work together against US and UK intelligence agencies, according to new signals intelligence acquired. Signals intelligence refers to intercepted communications, whether telephone calls or electronic messages.

The UAE likely sees engagement with Russian intelligence as an opportunity to bolster growing Abu Dhabi-Moscow ties and diversify intelligence partnerships amid concerns over U.S. disengagement from the region, the report concluded. assessment, referring to the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

It is unclear whether there was such an agreement as described in the UAE-Russia document, or whether the alleged FSB claims were intentionally or unintentionally misleading.

But US officials are increasingly talking about an increase in relations between the United Arab Emirates and Russia.

A US Treasury official, Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Rosenberg, in March named the United Arab Emirates as a target country. She said companies there were helping Russia evade international sanctions to obtain more than $5 million worth of U.S. semiconductors and other export-controlled parts, including components used on the field. battle.

In recent years, US intelligence officials have pointed to possible links between the United Arab Emirates and the Wagner Group, a Russian paramilitary group closely associated with the Kremlin and active in Ukraine and several African countries. In 2020, the US Defense Intelligence Agency estimated that the United Arab Emirates could provide funding for the group’s operations.

Andreas Krieg, an associate professor at Kings College London, on Monday called the United Arab Emirates Russia’s most important strategic partner in the Middle East and Africa. The head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin, held lengthy meetings with the leaders of the United Arab Emirates in Dubai in 2020.

Russia and the UAE share similar perspectives in some key conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa, and the influx of Russians into the UAE since Russia launched its war in Ukraine has also strengthened ties. between the two, said Kristian Ulrichsen, a Middle East expert. at Rice University’s Baker Institute. But the reference to association against US and UK intelligence agencies is surprising, Ulrichsen said.

Russian intelligence officials probably have an interest in describing something in those terms, he said. If that was how the UAE described it, I would definitely take it… quite differently.

A US official separately told the AP that the United States is also worried about Russian money pouring into Dubai’s hot property market.

And in October, federal prosecutors in New York announced charges against two Dubai-based Russian men and others accused of stealing military technology from American companies, smuggling millions barrels of oil and laundering tens of millions of dollars for the oligarchs surrounding Russian President Vladimir Putin. .

Prosecutors in the case quoted one of the Dubai-based Russians as assuring his partners that there were no concerns about using a UAE financial institution for the transactions. It is the (worst) bank in the Emirates, he said, using an expletive. They pay for everything.

In a statement Monday to the AP regarding the apparent intelligence document, the UAE said UAE officials had not seen the document and that the claims about the FSB were categorically false.

We refute any allegations regarding an agreement to deepen cooperation between the UAE and the security services of other countries against another country, the statement said. The United Arab Emirates enjoys deep and distinguished relations with all countries, reflecting its principles of openness, partnership, building bridges and working to serve the common interests of countries and peoples in order to achieve peace and international security.

The leak of the purported document comes as Emirati officials have recalibrated their foreign policy in the Middle East after a series of attacks attributed to Iran. Attacks claimed by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen hit Abu Dhabi in 2022, killing three people and leading locally stationed US forces to respond with Patriot missile fire.

Since then, and as the Emiratis perceived the waning US presence in the region following its chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the UAE has reached a detente with Iran. This is even while the United States maintains several military bases and stations thousands of troops and weapons in the region, including at Abu Dhabi Al Dhafra Air Base. Dubai’s Port of Jebel Ali remains the busiest port of call for the U.S. Navy outside of the continental United States

The United Arab Emirates also remains one of the few places still offering daily direct flights to Moscow after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. This saw Russian money, megayachts and citizens entering in the United Arab Emirates, an autocratic federation of seven emirates on the Arabian Peninsula. However, it wasn’t a complete embrace.

Relations between the United States and the United Arab Emirates have shifted over the past decade as Abu Dhabi’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has consolidated his power. Under the Trump administration, the United Arab Emirates diplomatically recognized Israel.

In the wake of the deals, the UAE has sought but has yet to receive advanced US F-35 fighter jets under President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, the Emirates have criticized Israel for the escalation of violence between Israel’s far-right government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Palestinians.

___

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/intelligence-leak-russia-uae-pentagon-9941a3bb88b48d4dbb5218649ea67325 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related