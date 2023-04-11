US scrambles as classified documents detailing military intelligence leak online





Nick Schifrin:

US officials have serious concerns about US relations with the allies mentioned in these documents and the frontline in Ukraine. So let’s talk about Ukraine first. We reviewed 53 of these documents, mostly dated late February and early March.

And we’re not going to go into all the details in them, but slides that appear to be prepared for the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff reveal an extraordinary level of detail about Ukraine’s upcoming counteroffensive , which Ukrainian brigades will be ready for the counteroffensive, when they will be ready and with what weapons by date.

Many of these brigades are going to be trained by the United States, by the–by the allies on that vehicle over there. It’s the Bradley. And the level of detail is what US officials are concerned with. This could give Russia information on those brigades that are trained on the Bradley and others that Russia could convert into some sort of battlefield advantage, although there are former generals who doubt really that it can happen.

The second thing officials are concerned about is Ukrainian shortages. Again, in great detail, these slides reveal exactly when Ukraine will run out of Soviet-era air defenses. That’s the S-300 right there. And that’s why American officials are rushing a constellation of western air defenses that you see there, American German and Swedish air defenses.

And so, in response, Ukrainian officials were largely vague about these leaks, as one would expect, but an adviser to Zelenskyy said: Listen, our strategic decisions have already been made. But we could adjust the tactics if we needed to.

