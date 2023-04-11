Canada survives USA in shootout at World Women’s Hockey Tournament





BRAMPTON, Ont. — Jamie Lee Rattray scored the game-winning goal in the ninth round of the shootout as Canada beat the United States 4-3 Monday night in the final round robin game for both teams at the Women’s World Championship.

The teams will turn to the quarter-finals on Thursday after finishing 1-2 atop Group A.

Sarah Fillier had a goal and an assist and Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey scored in regulation time for Canada. Goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens earned the win.

Hannah Bilka had a goal and an assist and Hilary Knight and Amanda Kessel also scored for the Americans. Goalkeeper Aerin Frankel took the loss.

Rattray buried the winner on a smooth shot after Desbiens and Frankel battled through eight rounds of the shootout before being mobbed by their teammates.

Canada was leading 3-1 with 2:27 left in regulation when Stacey scored in an empty net. But the United States was not done.

Knight scored with 39 seconds remaining on a rebound to cut the deficit to one – the arena scoreboard lost power during the game, which was challenged for offside – before Kessel added a improbable equalizer with 3.4 seconds left, stunning the crowd and forcing overtime.

USA killed Knight from a penalty in overtime before the USA captain was stopped by Desbiens on a break later in overtime.

Canada broke a 1-1 tie on a 5-on-3 power play three minutes into the second period when Poulin hit a record-breaking reception past Frankel after a set-up from Erin Ambrose.

Natalie Spooner then deflected a point off the post as the teams played 5v4 as the United States took four straight penalties midway through the period. But the Canadians weren’t able to build on that 2-1 lead until the third.

Canada killed a Fillier penalty early in the third and picked up its second late game offense of the game. But, USA bailed out their rival when a botched line change led to an infraction for too many players on the ice, setting the savage end.

The Canadians ended the Americans’ five-game world title streak at the pandemic-delayed 2021 event in Calgary before securing Olympic gold at the 2022 Games in Beijing.

Canada then picked up a second straight win at the world championships in September in Denmark for the program’s third podium performance in 12 months.

The United States is 5-1 against Canada in the last six preliminary-round meetings at the event, including a 5-2 victory in Denmark.

In other action, Finland finished their preliminary round unbeaten in four games, beating Hungary 5-0.

Sanni Ahola made 15 saves in the shutout. Nelli Laitinen, Jenni Hiirikoski, Jenniina Nylund, Emilia Vesa and Ronja Savolainen scored. Nylund, Vesa and Savolainen are tied at five with four goals each with teammate Viivi Vainikka and Sweden’s Lina Ljungblom.

Aniko Nemeth stopped 27 of 31 shots and Zsuzsa Revesz allowed one goal on five shots in relief for Hungary.

The quarter-finals begin Thursday. Hungary take on Germany on Tuesday to complete Group B in hopes of a top-three finish and advancement to the quarter-finals. Hungary are in fourth place, behind Sweden, who face France on Tuesday.

The five teams from Group A qualify for the quarter-finals. The top three teams from Group B advance.

In a clash of teams looking for their first victories, Switzerland beat Japan 4-3.

Lara Stalder scored the winning goal with 9:06 left in regulation time for Switzerland. Lara Christen, Nicole Vallario and Alina Muller also scored for Switzerland, who were down 2-0 early in the period and trailed 3-2 early in the third period. Andrea Braendli made 19 saves in the win.

Remi Koyama, Yoshino Enomoto and Aoi Shiga scored for Japan, and Riko Kawaguchi stopped 23 of 27 shots.

